The Baltimore Ravens went on the road to line up against the Detroit Lions in the Ford Field stadium. By the end of the game, an NFL was set. Going into this game, Baltimore’s kicker Justin Tucker was perfect with all three of his field-goal attempts through two weeks of the 2021 NFL season. Tucker was drafted by the Ravens in 2012 and since then; he has made a huge impact on his team. Throughout his ten years in the league (including these last two weeks), he has attempted 324 field goals and has successfully put through 294 of them. The percentage of made field goals for Tucker is 90.7%! Another incredible statistic for Justin is the fact that he has scored 356 extra points out of 360 attempts. He has only missed four extra points throughout his entire career. The man is just great at what he does for a living.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO