Upper Sandusky, OH

Obit Patricia “Trish” Parcher

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatricia “Trish” Parcher age 63 of Upper Sandusky, passed on Sunday September 26, 2021 in the Ross Heart Hospital in Columbus. A funeral service will be held Friday October 1, 2021 at 11:00am in Bringman Clark Funeral Home with Pastor Randy Manns officiating. Visitation will be from 9am-11am on Friday at the funeral home. During these trying times the family asks those attending to please wear a mask. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ross Heart Hospital, James Cancer Hospital or Wyandot Humane Society in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home 226 E. Wyandot Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351. Visit www. BringmanClark.com to send a condolence, light a candle or share a memory.

www.kentontimes.com

