Obit Jack Leroy Umbaugh
Jack Leroy Umbaugh, 90, of Kenton, Ohio, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, September 25th after a lengthy battle with illness. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, September 29th at SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. Pastor Steve Ramsey will officiate, and burial will follow at Fairview McDonald Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday, September 28th at the funeral home. The family requests casual attire be worn.www.kentontimes.com
