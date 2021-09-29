CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kenton, OH

Obit Jack Leroy Umbaugh

By Reader Editorials
Kenton Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJack Leroy Umbaugh, 90, of Kenton, Ohio, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, September 25th after a lengthy battle with illness. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, September 29th at SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. Pastor Steve Ramsey will officiate, and burial will follow at Fairview McDonald Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday, September 28th at the funeral home. The family requests casual attire be worn.

www.kentontimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

The short-term debt limit extension is a quick fix to a chronic problem that needs to end

Sparring Republican and Democratic senators reached a temporary truce over raising the nation’s debt ceiling just as the fight threatened to inflict severe economic pain on the U.S. economy. While the agreement staves off until December the battle over paying the American government’s bills, the saga also presents Democrats with an opportunity to end the fiscal charade for good by effectively abolishing the need for Congress and the president to routinely enact debt ceiling increases.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Five takeaways: Report details Trump's election pressure campaign

A nearly 400-page report released by the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday caps an eight-month investigation into former President Trump ’s efforts to pressure the Department of Justice (DOJ) to investigate his claims of election fraud. The report details how DOJ officials repeatedly resisted Trump and other administration officials’ efforts...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hardin County, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Kenton, OH
Kenton, OH
Obituaries
Local
Ohio Obituaries
Hardin County, OH
Obituaries
City
Fairview, OH
Reuters

Tesla moving headquarters to Texas from California

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Thursday the electric carmaker plans to move its headquarters from Silicon Valley's Palo Alto, California to Austin, Texas, where it is building a massive car and battery manufacturing complex. Tesla joins Oracle, HP and Toyota...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leroy#The Kenton Times
The Hill

Alleged Texas high school shooter released from jail

A student who is accused of opening fire in a Texas high school on Wednesday has been released on bond, according to multiple reports. Timothy George Simpkins, 18, posted a $75,000 bond and was released from Tarrant County Jail on Thursday, according to local ABC affiliate WFAA. Four people were injured in the shooting.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy