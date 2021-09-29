CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Giddings, TX

Cynthia L. Lehmann

lexingtonleader.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFuneral services for Cynthia Lehmann, 56 of Lincoln, Texas, are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on Friday, October 1, 2021, at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Giddings with Rev. Tim Edwards officiating. Burial will follow in Lehmann Family Cemetery in Ledbetter. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 30, 2021 from 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. and on Friday, October 1, 2021 from 7:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Phillips and Luckey Funeral Home in Giddings. The family will be present for visitation Thursday evening from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

www.lexingtonleader.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

The short-term debt limit extension is a quick fix to a chronic problem that needs to end

Sparring Republican and Democratic senators reached a temporary truce over raising the nation’s debt ceiling just as the fight threatened to inflict severe economic pain on the U.S. economy. While the agreement staves off until December the battle over paying the American government’s bills, the saga also presents Democrats with an opportunity to end the fiscal charade for good by effectively abolishing the need for Congress and the president to routinely enact debt ceiling increases.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Five takeaways: Report details Trump's election pressure campaign

A nearly 400-page report released by the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday caps an eight-month investigation into former President Trump ’s efforts to pressure the Department of Justice (DOJ) to investigate his claims of election fraud. The report details how DOJ officials repeatedly resisted Trump and other administration officials’ efforts...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Lincoln, TX
State
Kansas State
City
Houston, TX
State
Colorado State
Local
Texas Obituaries
City
Ledbetter, TX
City
Phillips, TX
City
Giddings, TX
City
Plano, TX
City
Baytown, TX
Reuters

Tesla moving headquarters to Texas from California

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Thursday the electric carmaker plans to move its headquarters from Silicon Valley's Palo Alto, California to Austin, Texas, where it is building a massive car and battery manufacturing complex. Tesla joins Oracle, HP and Toyota...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#James Harris#Methodist#Grimm Companies
The Hill

Alleged Texas high school shooter released from jail

A student who is accused of opening fire in a Texas high school on Wednesday has been released on bond, according to multiple reports. Timothy George Simpkins, 18, posted a $75,000 bond and was released from Tarrant County Jail on Thursday, according to local ABC affiliate WFAA. Four people were injured in the shooting.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy