Cynthia L. Lehmann

Funeral services for Cynthia Lehmann, 56 of Lincoln, Texas, are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on Friday, October 1, 2021, at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Giddings with Rev. Tim Edwards officiating. Burial will follow in Lehmann Family Cemetery in Ledbetter. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 30, 2021 from 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. and on Friday, October 1, 2021 from 7:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Phillips and Luckey Funeral Home in Giddings. The family will be present for visitation Thursday evening from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.