Fantastic Fest 2021 Interview: Co-Writer/Director Jean Luc Herbulot Discusses SALOUM

Celebrating its U.S. Premiere this Thursday, September 30th, at the 2021 Fantastic Fest in Austin is the genre-bender Saloum from co-writer/director Jean Luc Herbulot. A horror / action / thriller hybrid, Saloum is easily one of the writer’s top five films that she’s seen during this year’s fest, and I highly recommend keeping an eye out for when you may have a chance to check it out for yourself. Starring Yann Gael, Roger Sallah and Mentor Ba, Saloum transports us back to the year 2003 as a trio of mercenaries on the run are forced to hide out in the small village of Saloum, Senegal, unaware of the dangers that lurk all around them.