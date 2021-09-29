Jimmy David Miller Sr., age 76, of Blue, Texas, passed away on September 21, 2021. Jim was born on June 26,1945, and grew up in and around Minden, Louisiana. He graduated from Minden High School and his love for horses and agriculture led him to college with a rodeo scholarship. He was an accomplished bull rider. Before he finished college, he answered the call to serve our country in the U.S. Air Force. While he left Louisiana, rodeo, and the Air Force behind, they remained a part of who he was, and he carried lessons learned there all his life. Jim enjoyed supporting his children, Jimmy and Cissy, in all their 4-H and FFA projects. His greatest pride was following his grandchildren in anything they were interested in, including football, baseball, basketball, playdays, rodeo, fishing, hunting, dog trials or converting the horse walker into an electric merrygo round. He passed his faith on to his children and grandchildren. Jim always felt that his family extended to his church family. The congregation at Knobbs Springs Baptist Church held a special place in his heart, especially the men’s Domino group. If his family or anyone needs him on a Friday night, that is where he was! Jim retired from both Southern Union Gas and Rosendin Electric.