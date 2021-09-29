CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maynardville fugitive arrested in Greeneville for Ohio incident

By From Staff Reports
Citizen Tribune
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Maynardville, Tennessee man who was arrested Sunday in Greeneville was found to have felony charges in Ohio. According to a report from the Greeneville Police Department, a man dressed like a cowboy with a lasso went inside Lee’s Food Mart on West Andrew Johnson Highway demanding the cashier to give him food. The man, identified as Arthur Smith, of Maynardville, Tennessee, walked out of the store telling everyone that he was going to kill them.

