San Francisco Health Officials To Open Mass COVID Testing Site For Students

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — To address the growing need to test students for classroom exposure to COVID-19, San Francisco health officials announced Wednesday they will be opening a mass testing site in a parking lot near the Crocker Amazon sports complex.

The site will exclusively serve San Francisco Unified School District students and staff who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or are considered a close contact of someone who has a positive COVID test.

“It has never been more important for us to do all that we can to ensure that our kids remain safely in the classroom— and testing for COVID is an important part of that,” said Mayor London Breed in a news release. “Testing must be made easy and quick so that students and staff can get back into the classroom as soon as possible, and this testing site is dedicated to making that happen.”

The site — in the parking lot located at 799 Moscow St. and Geneva St. — will be able administer 150 tests a day and will take walk-up patients. The test results will be available within 24 to 48 hours.

The Crocker Amazon testing site will open on Tuesday, October 5, with operating hours of 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays.

In addition, SFUSD students and staff also have access to free school-based COVID testing through mobile sites across the city.

Earlier this month, officials opened vaccination sites at four schools in the district to make it convenient for anyone eligible to get a shot.

“Vaccination, testing, indoor masking and other common-sense measures will get us out of the pandemic,” said Director of Health Dr. Grant Colfax. “The new testing site for SFUSD at Crocker Amazon is part of the infrastructure we have been building to support our children and school community as we navigate through full time, in-person learning this fall.”