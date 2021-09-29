CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco Health Officials To Open Mass COVID Testing Site For Students

CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DHZtt_0cBmAQqI00

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — To address the growing need to test students for classroom exposure to COVID-19, San Francisco health officials announced Wednesday they will be opening a mass testing site in a parking lot near the Crocker Amazon sports complex.

The site will exclusively serve San Francisco Unified School District students and staff who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or are considered a close contact of someone who has a positive COVID test.

“It has never been more important for us to do all that we can to ensure that our kids remain safely in the classroom— and testing for COVID is an important part of that,” said Mayor London Breed in a news release. “Testing must be made easy and quick so that students and staff can get back into the classroom as soon as possible, and this testing site is dedicated to making that happen.”

The site — in the parking lot located at 799 Moscow St. and Geneva St. — will be able administer 150 tests a day and will take walk-up patients. The test results will be available within 24 to 48 hours.

The Crocker Amazon testing site will open on Tuesday, October 5, with operating hours of 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays.

In addition, SFUSD students and staff also have access to free school-based COVID testing through mobile sites across the city.

Earlier this month, officials opened vaccination sites at four schools in the district to make it convenient for anyone eligible to get a shot.

“Vaccination, testing, indoor masking and other common-sense measures will get us out of the pandemic,” said Director of Health Dr. Grant Colfax. “The new testing site for SFUSD at Crocker Amazon is part of the infrastructure we have been building to support our children and school community as we navigate through full time, in-person learning this fall.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

MDH: 11th School Staff Member Dies Due To COVID

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Since the beginning of the pandemic, 11 school staff members have died due to COVID-19, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. MDH reported the 11th death on Thursday. It is the third COVID-19-related death of a school employee for the current school year. Two other deaths were reported in late September. “There are too many sick people in our buildings that aren’t following best practices to control the virus and, to be blunt, too many people dying,” said Denise Specht, president of Education Minnesota. “The experts have told us how to operate schools safely during the pandemic – but...
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
County
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Coronavirus
San Francisco, CA
Health
Local
California Education
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
San Francisco, CA
Education
webcenterfairbanks.com

Fairbanks Borough School District opens COVID-19 testing sites for students and staff

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Fairbanks North Star School District is opening new COVID-19 testing sites for students and staff. According to Karen Melin, Interim Superintendent for the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District, the district had been operating a COVID testing site, but now plans to expand. “It has...
wgnsradio.com

Rutherford County Health Department and Partners Open Additional COVID-19 Testing Site on North End of County

Rutherford County, TN—(October 7, 2021) Rutherford County Health Department (RCHD), City of La Vergne, and CH Consulting Solutions are partnering to offer COVID-19 testing on the north end of Rutherford County. Beginning October 11, the La Vergne Multi-purpose Building parking lot located at 5093 Murfreesboro Road will be used as...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Reports 1,532 New COVID Cases, 22 Additional Deaths

BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,532 new confirmed COVID cases and 22 additional deaths in the state on Thursday. Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 766,883. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 18,342. There were 102,065 total new tests reported. As of Thursday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.84%. There are 571 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness. There are also 150 patients currently in intensive care.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Infrastructure#Mobile#San Francisco Health#Cbs Sf#Covid
CBS Boston

Local Hospitals Hiring As Employee Vaccination Deadlines Approach

BOSTON (CBS) – The deadline is approaching for Boston area hospital employees to show proof of vaccination in order to avoid getting fired. Tufts Medical Center employees were among the first in Massachusetts to get vaccinated. Now 10 months later, it’s a requirement to work there. “I know it’s really controversial, but I think that everybody should be vaccinated to end this thing once and for all,” said employee Katie Juhasz. “I actually work in the COVID clinic respiratory infection clinic and we’re seeing a lot of unvaccinated people.” A spokesperson for the hospital’s parent company, Wellforce, says the company...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Minnesota

Health Leaders, Hospital CEOs Warn Of COVID ‘Capacity Crisis’ For Minnesota Adults And Children

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Top hospital and long-term care industry leaders say that workers are exhausted and leaving the profession at record-levels, creating a staffing shortage of caregivers as cases increase and hospital beds fill up. Nearly 900 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, a record high for this year, according to the state’s health department data. Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm described the number of hospitalizations as a “capacity crisis” for both adult and children. “Across the state, we have more hospitals reporting that they have zero available adult medical/surgical beds and zero adult ICU bed available during this latest surge,” she said. “This...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS LA

From Bar Hoppers To Elementary School Students, COVID-19 Vaccination Requirements Take Effect In Los Angeles County

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A mandate requiring proof of at least one dose of the vaccine to get into indoor bars, clubs, or breweries, and full vaccination or a negative COVID test to enter an outdoor mega event, were set to take effect Thursday throughout Los Angeles County. Anyone who enters or works in a Los Angeles County bar, club, lounge, brewery, winery, or distillery will be required to have had at least one dose of a COVID vaccine by Thursday, the same day that outdoor events of 10,000 people or more will only be allowed to admit people with proof...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Vaccine Deadline for San Francisco Muni Operators Approaches

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — As a vaccine deadline approaches, even bigger problems for San Francisco’s struggling transit system could be ahead. Less than a month before the deadline Muni leadership is sounding the alarm, saying the resulting layoffs could set city transit back more than a year. “As of last week, about 15% of our operators remain unvaccinated or have not reported their status, and they’re presumed to be unvaccinated,” SFMTA Director of Transportation Jeffrey Tumlin said Tuesday. “These individuals will be terminated beginning November 1st, unless they are fully vaccinated by that time.” Tumlin was warning the SFMTA board that terminating...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco Fleet Week: U.S. Navy, Coast Guard Ships Open for Public Tours

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — There are several U.S. Navy and Coast Guard ships already docked along the San Francisco waterfront open for tours by the public as part San Francisco Fleet Week festivities. The ships are in town through this weekend at the Port of San Francisco. Visitors can get a look at the lives of sailors in the Navy and Coast Guard. They can also climb aboard on amphibious carriers and cruisers. San Francisco is the only fleet week the navy is participating in this year. “It’s very exciting for the crews on our ships — for the visiting sailors, for the marines — because this is the first fun thing they’ve been able to do since the pandemic,” said Navy spokesperson Brian O’Rourke. San Francisco Department of Emergency Management officials are encouraging residents and attendees to sign up for Alert SF to receive public safety messages during Fleet Week. To sign up, text “fleetweeksf” to 88877. For more information regarding the full schedule of events happening and to buy tickets to the air show this weekend, visit the San Francisco Fleet Week website.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Sutter Health Reports 99% Worker Compliance With COVID Vaccine Mandate

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Nearly all employees of Sutter Health are in full compliance of mandatory COVID vaccinations, the Northern California health care provider said Wednesday. Sacramento-based Sutter said less than 200 employees are on unpaid administrative leave for not becoming vaccinated, with more than half of those workers being part-time. More than 99% of Sutter’s 55,000 workers were vaccinated by September 30 when compliance deadlines went into effect, the company said. Those workers who are not vaccinated have just over a week to comply with the mandate. “Some employees are currently taking steps to comply and return to work, while those...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Baltimore

Ahead Of Potential ‘Twin-Demic,’ Baltimore County Officials Encourage Residents To Get The Flu Shot

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) –Doctors are fearing what they’re now calling a potential “Twin-demic.” “COVID is a game changer for all of us, and we cannot afford to face a potential twin-demic brought on by aggressive flu season,” said Baltimore County Health Officer Dr. Gregory Branch. Fueling concerns in some Marylanders. “I’m going to wear my mask all the time,” said Kevin Yang, who has not yet received the flu shot. “I don’t need another shut down, I really don’t,” said Baltimore resident Cindy Swiss. Officials believe last year’s mild winter flu season was partly due to strict COVID-19 precautions. “We also know that there was a...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
40K+
Followers
19K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy