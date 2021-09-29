Practice begins for Shocker Men's and Women's Basketball

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Head coach Earl Schunk and the D’Youville men’s basketball program have announced the signings of six newcomers for the 2021-22 campaign. Schunk said, “I am extremely pleased with our recruiting class for this fall. We have added length, athleticism, and guys who can finish above the rim. It was also important to find players who can guard full court, and we have accomplished that with this group as well.” Schunk continued, “Pretty much everyone will be able to contribute right away and will eventually form the nucleus of our future teams. They are also high character individuals that are good students and will represent Saints athletics and the school in the best possible way.”

BUFFALO, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO