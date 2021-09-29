CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Practice begins for Shocker Men's and Women's Basketball

By Sports Daily
KFH Sports Radio
KFH Sports Radio
 8 days ago

The Shockers are back in practice, and Men’s head coach Isaac Brown is facing a much different October than he was a year ago.  Shocker Talk on a Sports Daily Wednesday with Jacob and Coach Paul Savage.

