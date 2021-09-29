CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

8 Tips for Staying Hydrated

By Hunter Meine
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 8 days ago

It’s easy to remember to drink water when it’s hot outside. All you have to do is step into the sun and you’ll immediately feel thirsty. When the sun is not blazing down on your head in the fall and winter, you may not feel as thirsty —  but hydration is still as important as ever.

8 Tips for Staying Hydrated

You only need to implement a few things to make hydration part of your daily routine. Give some of these ideas a try to keep yourself well-watered all year round:

1. Carry a Water Bottle

Carrying a water bottle with you everywhere you go is the best way to ensure you’re always staying hydrated. You won’t always be thinking about drinking water unless you have that container as a reminder. When there’s a bottle sitting at your desk, you’ll feel more inclined to sip from it rather than walking out to the drinking fountain periodically.

You can have a lot of fun with a reusable water bottle as well. You can purchase one with a design from your favorite TV show or video game series. There are also blank water bottle options that can be covered with a host of stickers, from funny quotes to adorable cartoon characters. Personalizing your water bottle will get you attached to it and help you remember to drink more often.

2. Make Use of Reminders

Recurring reminders will be your body’s best friend. Just a few simple reminders can make all the difference for hydration. They’ll even snap you out of an intense focus with just enough time to take a drink of water before getting back to work.

Take a look at your daily schedule and how it’s built. You should be able to find some times in your Calendar where a hydration alarm will fit perfectly. Until you have your hydration down to a habit,  these reminders can be placed during your work breaks, first thing in the morning, or even during a car-free commute.

Reminders will work best if you have a smartwatch. A notification right on your wrist is easier to spot than your phone in your pocket or left in another room.

3. Use the Power of Association

Association is an incredible power. You can train your mind to associate two things together even if they have nothing in common. For example, by using this power, you can associate drinking water with a number of your daily activities, which will subconsciously cause you to drink.

Most people associate hydration with exercise . If this is how you think about hydrating, maybe try incorporating some little exercises throughout the day. 10 jumping jacks and a big drink of water at the start of your break is better than nothing in both fields.

4. Get a Hydration Buddy

Challenges are much easier to complete with the help of others. If you have a family member or coworker that wants to improve their hydration, get their support. You’ll be able to lean on each other while developing long-lasting habits. Having someone else hold you accountable to your goals will push you further.

A hydration buddy can send you the occasional text as a reminder to hydrate. They’ll act as a fail-safe when your other methods fall short. You can also hold friendly competitions to see who can drink the most water by the end of their shift, without going overboard of course.

5. Play a Drinking Game

Sure, a drinking game with water might not sound as fun as with margaritas, but it’s a fun way to try and get into a better habit with hydration. The rules of the game are simple. When a certain action occurs, you take a drink of water. At parties, the end goal is to get a little tipsy, while your goal here is to stay hydrated and have fun doing so.

Let’s use another example from work. Perhaps you have a coworker with a catchphrase they use a little too often. Make it a point to take a swig of water every time you hear that catchphrase. Other objectives could be a sip of water when the phone rings, an email is delivered, or when a sale is closed. All of these little events will lead to great hydration throughout the day.

7. Add a Little Flavor

While there are some water enthusiasts out there, most people will agree that water is tasteless and bland. Although it can be very refreshing, the lack of flavor can make it hard to drink enough throughout the day sometimes. In this case, a little flavor can go a long way.

There are tons of options for flavoring that can make hydrating so much more delicious. Look for healthy additives that don’t turn your water into anything but a sugar drink. The occasional sports drink can also make hydrating tasty as long as it isn’t pumping your body with caffeine, sugar, or extra calories.

8. Hydrate With a Snack

Many fruits and vegetables are full of water and can hydrate you to a degree when consumed. While they shouldn’t replace water entirely, they can certainly help make hydrating more enjoyable. A snack of fruit is also better than something salty that will effectively dehydrate you as you eat.

Some water-rich fruits and veggies include:

  • Watermelon (there’s a reason it has the name)
  • Cucumbers
  • Cantaloupe
  • Strawberries
  • Peaches
  • Tomatoes
  • Lettuce
  • Oranges

There are many more items that can be added to the list, but you get the idea. A healthy snack is better for more than just cutting back on carbs and calories. It can help you stay hydrated too!

Being hydrated gives you more energy , helps you recover faster, and can even improve your daily focus. By making hydration intentional, you’ll be on the way to unlocking your full potential both physically and mentally.

Image Credit: cats coming; pexels; thank you!

The post 8 Tips for Staying Hydrated appeared first on Calendar .

Comments / 0

Related
sixtyandme.com

4 Fall Fitness Tips for Older Women: How to Stay Fit (and Safe!) This Autumn

While in some parts of the country it feels like summer simply won’t let up, in other parts the cooler temperatures are really starting to set in. As you make adventurous plans to exercise outdoors this fall, whether it’s hiking, cycling, jogging, you name it, keep these four important cold weather fitness tips in mind.
WORKOUTS
EatThis

Dietitian Says This Is the Worst Food to Eat Before Bedtime—And It's a Popular One

Finding it difficult to fall asleep and stay asleep? You're not alone. According to the Sleep Foundation, conservative estimates find that between 10% and 30% of adults suffer from chronic insomnia, though there are some studies that show this number to be closer to 50% to 60%. No matter if chronic insomnia is impacting 10% or 60% of the adult population, if you're one of the people suffering, it could be because of the food you're choosing to snack on late at night.
LIFESTYLE
EatThis

Never Take Your Vitamin D Without Eating This, Dietitian Says

The act of taking a multivitamin or a small handful of supplements feels like such a self-care victory each day. That may be especially true if you count Vitamin D as part of your regimen, since it delivers so many benefits for staying healthy right now. However, says one registered dietitian, if you're not pairing your Vitamin D supplement with an important group of foods, you're probably not enabling your body to fully absorb the vitamin's vast benefits.
NUTRITION
easyhealthoptions.com

The green fruit that keeps deep belly fat away

Did you know that there are two types of fat on your body — one that you see each time you look in the mirror and one that is deeper and more dangerous?. That’s right, the fat that sits right under the surface of your skin, known as subcutaneous fat is the one responsible for the bulge you may be battling on your hips and thighs.
FITNESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hydrate#Hydration#Exercise#Design#Calories
959theriver.com

Do NOT Throw Your Old Halloween Pumpkins in the Woods!

You may have seem a meme going around promoting the idea that tossing your old pumpkins into the woods for animals to eat is the best way to dispose of them. It seemed rather odd to me that this would be a preferred method of gourd disposal. After all, we’ve all been taught to NOT feed wild animals. So…I went to the experts! I asked the Will County Forest Preserve District about the meme in question and if the practice is something to consider, or to ignore.
LIFESTYLE
Robb Report

The Best Body Lotions to Keep Your Skin Healthy and Hydrated

These days, it seems like everyone’s skincare focus is on the face. We get it, facial skin is important and a huge part of how you present yourself. But what about body skin? It is, after all, the majority of your flesh and it needs care as well. The most basic element of any skin regime is hydration and to keep yours topped off you need a proper body lotion. While it doesn’t sound as sexy as the latest Vitamin C serum, body lotion plays a critical role in the overall health of your skin. The best ones trap the maximum...
SKIN CARE
talesbuzz.com

Scientists discover link between farting and poor mental health

It’s a sign that you’re really keeping things bottled up inside. While farting is often considered a healthy bodily function, a new study suggests that excessive wind-breaking could also be a sign of depression, anxiety and other mental maladies. A team of international scientists happened upon the flatulence finding while researching how common farting and other gas-related symptoms are in the global population.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Psych Centra

When You Don’t Feel Like Yourself

Periods of not feeling quite like ourselves is common. Understanding why it’s happening and engaging in reconnection can help put you at ease again. We’ve all been there — those moments when you don’t fully feel like you. Sometimes these moments are fleeting, lasting a day or two before disappearing on their own.
HEALTH
Only In Michigan

The Tiny Amish Town In Michigan That’s The Perfect Day Trip Destination

Ready for a day trip in Michigan that strays a bit from the norm? While there are so many wonderful cities and towns to explore throughout the Great Lakes State, there’s something special about uncovering a locale where the pace of life is a bit slower and more peaceful. When you’re ready to unwind, do […] The post The Tiny Amish Town In Michigan That’s The Perfect Day Trip Destination appeared first on Only In Your State.
MICHIGAN STATE
EatThis

Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Secretly Obsessed With This Underrated Item

Most Trader Joe's shoppers like to go for the classic favorites: Cauliflower Gnocchi, Mandarin Orange Chicken, and that coveted Everything But The Bagel Seasoning, to name a few. But TJ's most frequent shoppers—the ones that peruse the shelves and look for those hidden gems you never seem to give a second glance—know exactly where to look and what to buy. And according to some avid Reddit users, one of the most underrated items that Trader Joe's shoppers love is their Peppercorn-Garlic Boneless Pork Tenderloin.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
thurstontalk.com

Rejuvenate on the Go With the Hydration Station Bus

We all need the occasional pick-me-up, but it can be difficult to find the free time for adequate self-care. Morning coffee is great but how do you recharge when planning a wedding, office party or festive holiday event? Whatever your needs, Stacy McIntyre of Rejuvenate IV Hydration & Wellness Center has just the solution. And thanks to her new Hydration Station bus, she can now bring the magic to your door, building, site or location.
OLYMPIA, WA
Peter Greenberg Travel News

Hydrate While You Fly: Here’s Why

A recent study revealed that just 22% of Americans drink the USDA recommended 8-10 glasses of water a day. And how about in the air? It’s worse and compounded by the fact that aircraft cabins maintain low humidity levels. The Aerospace Medical Association recommends drinking at least eight ounces of...
LIFESTYLE
Us Weekly

Shoppers Say This $20 Retinol Cream Treatment Beats Their $75+ Serums

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. If you’re sick of spending tons of money on pricey skincare products, you’re officially in the right place! Now, let’s get one thing straight: We don’t want to knock higher-end treatments, because some are seriously worth every penny (we’re looking at you, La Mer). That said, if you want to find more affordable products that measure up, we’re here to help.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Thrive Global

Chloe Harrouche of The Lanby: “Stay active and hydrated”

Stay active and hydrated: push yourself to go on a short walk every day — the increased circulation will dramatically speed up your recovery post treatment. A very dear family friend told me early on that staying hydrated was the most important chemo-hack, and he was right. On the days surrounding treatment, you want to make sure you’re drinking at least 2–3L of water/day to make sure the toxins don’t stay in your bladder for too long, which can cause irritation.
CANCER
thefreshloaf.com

FINALLY! High-hydration loaf that doesn't sag.

This is just an 80% hydration plain flour-salt-yeast-water recipe. I've struggled with the mixing and kneading technique for this for years. I do not own a stand mixer and kneaded this by hand. The ingredients make this style of bread seem easy, but it's actually detailed work to get the airy crumb you want.
FOOD & DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Mom-Focused Hydration Beverages

Aquamamma's electrolyte drinks are formulated for pregnancy and postpartum and they help to meet the specific hydration needs of women who are trying to conceive, pregnant, in labor, breastfeeding or in the postpartum period. The beverages can be found in two varieties, powder-filled sachets and ready-to-drink cans that are optimized for one-handed drinking.
LIFESTYLE
ocmomblog.com

Useful Tips On How To Remain Active And Productive While Staying At Home

Many home workers find that they have a hard time staying active and productive while home. There are a few things that you can do to help you stay active and productive at home, such as going for walks outside, cooking healthy meals from the kitchen, or using fitness apps on your phone.
JOBS
themanual.com

10 Tips for Staying Warm in Your Tent in Cold Weather

Being cold conspicuously changes the dynamic of a camping trip. Sometimes you can plan ahead for chilly temperatures, but other times, extreme weather can creep up on you, especially on longer expeditions. Fortunately, there are ways to stay warm in your tent, despite the icy weather. Here are just a few handy hacks to help make frigid nights in the backcountry a little more comfortable.
LIFESTYLE
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

443
Followers
1K+
Post
63K+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy