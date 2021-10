Jacksonville’s Dr. Ephraim Riggins has been inducted into the 2021 Class of the Florida A&M Sports Hall of Fame for his performance as a pitcher for the Rattlers Baseball team from 1972 to 1975. Dr. Riggins was an All Conference pitcher with a 21-6 career record on the mound with 10 saves, while finishing with a lifetime 2.30 earned run average. He graduated with his Doctorate in Pharmacy from FAMU College of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences. He is an active member of the JRE Lee Jacksonville FAMU Alumni Chapter and President of the Rattler Baseball Alumni Association. Riggins moved to Jacksonville 26 years ago with his college sweetheart, and has been employed as a Clinical Pharmacist for the North Florida South Georgia Veterans Health System. He remains dedicated to his alma mater as active member of the JRE Lee Jacksonville FAMU Alumni Chapter and President of the Rattler Baseball Alumni Association.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 10 DAYS AGO