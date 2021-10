HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson First Church of the Nazarene is hosting a the Compassion Journey event this weekend to encourage child sponsorship. "You can come," said Pastor Kent Pedersen. "We actually have over 175 people signed up online to go through the Compassion Journey. You put some headsets on, or your Airpods and you can listen to a journey as you walk through different parts of a child's life, a real child's life, to experience what it's like to be in another part of the world."

