Before the world went into lockdown my wife arranged a child free weekend for us in London which included spending the night at the silent disco in The Shard. The concept being three DJ’s, Red, Blue and Green, battling it out to get the most listeners, with the headphones glowing Red, Blue or Green to indicate who you were listening to. Like most nights the party started tentatively, it takes a while to get people onto a dance floor and a little longer when you are actually wearing headphones in a silent room, but soon enough everyone was dancing albeit not to the same tune. As you went through the night you would hear bad singing of a great song coming from other people and you would look over and see their headphones glowing a different colour to yours and change to their channel to experience their playlist, the battle was on.