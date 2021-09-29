CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Silent Disco

finextra.com
 9 days ago

Before the world went into lockdown my wife arranged a child free weekend for us in London which included spending the night at the silent disco in The Shard. The concept being three DJ’s, Red, Blue and Green, battling it out to get the most listeners, with the headphones glowing Red, Blue or Green to indicate who you were listening to. Like most nights the party started tentatively, it takes a while to get people onto a dance floor and a little longer when you are actually wearing headphones in a silent room, but soon enough everyone was dancing albeit not to the same tune. As you went through the night you would hear bad singing of a great song coming from other people and you would look over and see their headphones glowing a different colour to yours and change to their channel to experience their playlist, the battle was on.

www.finextra.com

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Madonna lies across desk, flashes audience on ‘Tonight Show’

She’s just trying to express herself. Madonna wreaked havoc during her appearance on “The Tonight Show” Thursday when she crawled across host Jimmy Fallon’s desk and flashed her tush to the audience. The “Material Girl” singer, 63, stopped by the late-night show to promote her new documentary, “Madame X,” and...
CELEBRITIES
papermag.com

Mitski Is Back!

In an age where so many pop stars are embracing their "joy and happiness" eras while the rest of us depressed folks pick up the shattered pieces of our post-pandemic lives, it's nice to know that our patron saint of being-in-our-feelings, Mitski, has at long last returned to guide us through these trying times.
MUSIC
skiddle.com

Not Another Indie Disco

Half empty venue, expensive drinks & entry. Bouncers were a hot headed and walking around dance-floor almost looking for something that they can then go over the top about. Music on the whole was pretty good, but would have been good to hear some older indie type music like The Smiths and Joy Division.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silent Disco
Austin Chronicle

Fantastic Fest Review: Silent Night

There'll be a moment, probably around 20 minutes into coal-black dramedy Silent Night, when you'll wonder exactly why you're being forced to spend time with a bunch of insufferable upper class twits and self-obsessed poshos. Then, about half an hour in, you'll be filled with unbearable compassion for them. It's...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Music
Lancaster Online

Boogie360 promises disco grooves at Tellus360 beginning tonight

Ever evolving from its initial use as a furniture store almost a decade ago, Tellus360 is set to debut its newest component this weekend. Boogie360 will open its glam doors on Friday, Oct. 8. Think palm trees, a light-up floor and classic disco and funk vinyl from the late ‘70s, according to concept mastermind Andy Metz.
LANCASTER, PA
Rolling Stone

Sting Enlists the ‘Message in a Bottle’ Dance Company for Charming ‘If It’s Love’ Video

Sting has released a new music video for “If It’s Love,” which features some fantastic dancing from the company performing in the new dance-theatre show, Message in a Bottle.  The “If It’s Love” clip was directed by Lukas McFarlane and filmed at Sadler’s Wells Theatre in London and Theatre De La Ville in Luxembourg. In the clip, Sting kicks back in the audience, singing the punchy, heart-on-sleeve “If It’s Love” while watching the Message in a Bottle Dance company perform on stage. The Message in a Bottle show is helmed by three-time Olivier Award-nominated choreographer Kate Prince, and it’s set to a...
THEATER & DANCE
skiddle.com

1842 Disco and House Saturdays

Love Dose & 1842 present Summer Sessions. Disco & House all day long from the UK's best DJs in Preston's most loved garden. This event occurred in September 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Love Dose Records boss, Efenar & local legend Tommy Knox...
MUSIC
downtownfrederick.org

Pressing Strings with Silent Old Mtns.

Hailing from Annapolis/Baltimore Pressing Strings keeps it real, toeing the line between hometown darlings and rising stars, these boys-next-door combine robust rhythms and bluesy songwriting that’s folksy and heartfelt yet funky and feel-good. Sharing the bill is Frederick favorite, Silent Old Mtns. A band for 10 years running and best friends for twice as long, Silent Old Mtns. has warmed the hearts of many with the approachable sincerity of their energetic live shows and their policy of treating fans as family.
MUSIC
musicfestnews.com

Suwannee Hulaween Announces Silent Disco Artists, Lineup Additions

Suwannee Hulaween Announces Silent Disco Artists, Lineup Additions. Suwannee Hulaween is rapidly approaching (October 28-31) at the Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park in Live Oak,Florida. The lineup has been in place for some time, but they just announced the artists who will rock Silent Disco and added three more groups to the lineup as well.
LIVE OAK, FL
skiddle.com

Neu Waves #4 Horsey, No Deal Disco, Sienas

7:30pm til 12:00am (last entry 10:30pm) Neu Waves is a forward-thinking, new, alternative live music/club night, celebrating and showcasing emerging artists from across the UK. Customer reviews of Neu Waves #4 Horsey, No Deal Disco, Sienas. Average rating:. 97%. Music. Venue. Prices. Atmosphere. Overall rating: 5 Verified review. Drinks abit...
MUSIC
worldredeye.com

Purple Disco Party at rácket

Miami, FL – October 2, 2021 – Purple Disco Party took over rácket on Saturday night for an epic evening hosted by the one and only, Tony G. Guests danced and partied all night long to the funky tunes played by all the DJs, and kept the celebrations going into the early morning. Click here to re-live the sounds of disco with Tony G.
MIAMI, FL
skiddle.com

Motorway Disco w/ Good Custard & Friends

5:00pm til 1:00am (last entry 9:00pm) This event occurred in October 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. This October our monthly residency kicks off with a bang as we welcome exciting guests and friends to Hatch for a night of disco and house under the motorway.
MUSIC
Time Out Global

Disco Dining Club: More Human Than Human

Disco Dining Club has staged things you wouldn’t believe: a dark H.G. Wells dinner party, a Versailles-themed fête glittering in a hall of mirrors. And now it’s throwing a Halloween disco fit for live-fast replicants. More Human Than Human will take over NeueHouse Bradbury with an immersive sit-down dinner torn...
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy