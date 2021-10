A free service has been launched to help landlords manage their properties in one place and navigate them through the complex rules and regulations in the sector. The launch of The Landlord Works, which has been developed by Nationwide Building Society over the last two years with the support of landlords, aims to help improve rental standards across the UK through education and support. According to the English Private Landlords Survey, published in 2019, nearly two thirds (63%) of landlords believe the industry had changed for the worse, predominantly due to the increase in regulation, legislation and tax.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO