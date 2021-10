LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A simple tweet from the father of a 15-year-old boy with autism has gone viral over the past week and prompted an outpouring of friendship and support, including from some big Hollywood stars. “Daniel, for the first time, was asked at his special needs school to write two things that he’d like to achieve,” Kevin Harrison of Nottingham, England, told CBS News Monday. “The first thing was learning to drive. And the second, which surprised us, was make some friends. And we didn’t understand that he understood the theory of friendship. And it happens a lot with...

