YORK, Neb.-Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have apprehended two juveniles who had fled from a detention facility in Lincoln Wednesday. The incident occurred Wednesday afternoon, when a trooper observed a vehicle believed to be associated with the juveniles traveling west of York. At approximately 1:40 p.m. Wednesday, a trooper observed the Ford Explorer exit Interstate 80 at mile marker 348. Before the trooper could turn around to attempt a traffic stop, the driver of the Explorer lost control and rolled the vehicle.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO