The American Rescue Plan funding, known as Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery funds consists of $350 billion to be distributed to state, local territorial and tribal governments nationwide. State, local and tribal governments across America have been under an unprecedented strain in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis. While the need for services has increased, state and local revenues have plummeted as a result of the economic fallout from the crisis. The American Rescue Plan Act provides dollars to state, local, and Tribal governments to enable them to continue to support the public health response and lay the foundation for a strong and equitable economic recovery. In addition to helping these governments address the revenue losses they have experienced as a result of the crisis, it is intended to help them cover costs incurred due to responding to the public health emergency and to provide support for a recovery – including through assistance to households, small businesses and nonprofits, aid to impacted industries, and support for essential workers. It also provides resources for state, local, and Tribal governments to invest in infrastructure, including water, sewer, and broadband services.

KLAMATH COUNTY, OR ・ 10 DAYS AGO