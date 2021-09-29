American Rescue Plan Act
On March 11, 2021, President Biden signed the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021 (H.R. 1319) into law. This $1.9 trillion package, is intended to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, including the public health and economic impacts. ARPA provides $350 billion in emergency funding to states and local governments through the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund (CSLFRF), and also allocates hundreds of billions of dollars nationwide through various programs for public health and vaccines, assistance for vulnerable populations, education and housing stabilization, economic recovery assistance and direct assistance for families and individuals.www.bernco.gov
