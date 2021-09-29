CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kraken ordered to pay $1.25M in fines over illegal margined digital currency products

By Steve Kaaru
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. digital currency exchange Kraken has settled with the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) in connection with its charges of offering unqualified investors with illegal margined digital currency products. The exchange paid $1.25 million to the watchdog and will cease offering the products. From June 2020 to July 2021,...

