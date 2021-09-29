CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

How Mats Zuccarello continues to produce well into his 30s

By Hockey Wilderness
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen doomed ex-Minnesota Wild GM Paul Fenton signed Mats Zuccarello to a five-year contract with a cap hit of $6 million annually with a no-move clause in the first three years and a modified no trade clause to go with it for the final two, there was never much chance the deal would work out all that well. That’s nothing against Zuccarello, it’s just that he was turning 32 years old before that season even began meaning he was already theoretically several years beyond his prime.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Jack Eichel’s plan drops big hint on future with Sabres

Jack Eichel and the Buffalo Sabres remain at odds over how exactly the team’s captain should medically address his injury. While nothing on that front has been settled, Eichel is rumored to be going to Buffalo for a pre-training camp physical, according to The Associated Press (h/t John Wawrow of The Hockey News).
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Sestito Accuses Teams of Dishing Pills; Says Penguins Staff Cleaned Him Up

It appears Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner may have shaken loose a scandal of NHL medical staffs and dangerous unprescribed medications. A former Pittsburgh Penguins tough guy publicly supported Lehner while exonerating and praising the Penguins staff on Monday night. Sestito credited the Penguins doctors with “cleaning him up.”
NHL
hockeyjournal.com

Bruins Brunch: Patrice Bergeron is the franchise and how his run of excellence continues

He has worn a spoked-B for nearly two decades, so it is easy to take Patrice Bergeron for granted. Every once in a while, you’ll be reminded that though he’s been a Boston Bruin since making the team out of his very first NHL training camp at age 18 in 2003, Father Time is starting to make his move from the back of the pack. This is not to say that the 36-year-old native of Quebec City is in his final days as a player, however.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mats Zuccarello
mapleleafshotstove.com

Sheldon Keefe on Nick Ritchie: “For his size and physicality, for those who don’t know him well, you are going to be surprised by how good his hands and shot are, how good he is at making plays in tight spaces… I think he can complement Auston and Mitch really well”

After practice, Sheldon Keefe discussed Michael Bunting’s strong start to preseason and pest-like qualities, the Blue and White game on Friday night, Rasmus Sandin’s camp so far, and Nick Ritchie’s potential fit next to Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner. Kurtis Gabriel called Michael Bunting a greasy rat the other day....
NHL
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: Teams interested in Jack Eichel trade but with conditions; and Johnny Gaudreau will not discuss contract this season

If you thought that the Jack Eichel talk would die down after he failed his physical and was stripped of the “C”, well you thought wrong. “I spoke to Jack two days ago, I spoke to the team yesterday and addressed this, Jack Eichel is no longer the captain of the Buffalo Sabres,” GM Kevyn Adams said. “From our perspective, the captain is your heartbeat of your team, and we are in a situation where we felt we needed to make that decision.”
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clause#Gm#The New York Rangers
chatsports.com

Wild earn first postseason win as Kaprizov, Zuccarello shine

I’m going to be honest here. I was unable to watch the game. Due to my geographical location and inability to download the Bally Sports North app on my very old piece of technology I am currently using as a phone, I simply relied on clips and highlights tweeted out from the Minnesota Wild’s twitter account.
NHL
CBS Pittsburgh

Oct. 19 Is A ‘Mike Lange Night’ In Pittsburgh! Penguins To Celebrate Beloved Broadcaster At Game

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins will celebrate their Hall of Fame broadcaster Mike Lange at a game later this month at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins say they plan to dedicate their game on Tuesday, Oct. 19, to the longtime play-by-play broadcaster. The team says, “Mike will be the guest of honor as he watches his first hockey game in decades as a fan.” On October 19, the Penguins will celebrate Mike Lange Night. All fans in attendance will receive cheer cards featuring one of Lange's famous sayings. In-game tributes and videos will be shared throughout the game in honor...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Should the NHL get involved in the Jack Eichel-Sabres situation?

The Jack Eichel situation continues to drag on with no resolution one way or the other. The injured forward failed his physical last week and was stripped of the Buffalo Sabres captaincy, but he’s still not moving forward on either surgery that would potentially get him playing again at some point this season. There has been almost no information coming out of the Sabres camp on what it intends to do with Eichel (other than move him to injured reserve, where he is now listed), but Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet believes enough is enough. On his latest 31 Thoughts podcast, Friedman suggests it is time for the league to step in:
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Minnesota Wild
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
Denver Post

Avalanche coach Jared Bednar tests positive for COVID-19

Avalanche coach Jared Bednar will not coach the club through its last two preseason games, after testing positive for COVID-19. The Avs said assistants Ray Bennett and Nolan Pratt will coach the team until Bednar’s return. Colorado plays at the Dallas Stars on Thursday night and then hosts the Stars...
NHL
chatsports.com

Rangers appreciate seeing Chris Kreider stick up for teammates

Rangers' Chris Kreider (20) grabs the jersey of New Jersey Devils' P.K. Subban (76) as they exchange words during the second period of an NHL preseason hockey game Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. Credit: AP/Frank Franklin II. The Rangers were off on Thursday, so there was no word coming from the...
NHL
CBS Atlanta

Tampa Bay Lightning’s Season Kicks Off With NHL Face-Off Concert

TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)–The National Hockey League (NHL), in association with the Tampa Bay Sports Commission, will open the 2021-22 season with the 2021 NHL Face-Off Concert featuring multi-platinum band All Time Low and a special appearance by the Stanley Cup on Tuesday, Oct. 12, in downtown Tampa before the Tampa Bay Lightning raise their third Stanley Cup championship banner inside AMALIE Arena.  (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images) The free concert will originate from a stage in the waters where the Hillsborough River meets the Garrison Channel. The band’s performance will be free and open to fans to enjoy on...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy