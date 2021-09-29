Drones for Radiation Detection: Azur Drones Partners with AVNIR Energy
Azur Drones, AVNIR Energy integrate to develop automated drones for radiation detection. Azur Drones, a world leader in autonomous surveillance and inspection drones, is collaborating with AVNIR Energy, a specialist in engineering in the nuclear energy sector, to develop the first ever autonomous aerial solution for detecting radioactivity. The solution is designed for the environmental monitoring of nuclear sites, as well as ensuring the safety of these sites, both in France and abroad.dronelife.com
