How do you get tickets to a Duke men's basketball game this year?

By Editorial Board
Chronicle
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWant tickets to see Coach K one last time? You better get in line now. The program announced its protocol Wednesday morning for ticket purchases for this upcoming season and it starts with putting your name on a virtual waitlist. Iron Dukes have priority on that list but after that the public can sign up first come, first serve. People will be notified if they are selected and then have a chance to purchase.

www.dukechronicle.com

