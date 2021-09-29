CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Parsley, Pear, and Walnut Salad

diabetesselfmanagement.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article2 cups fresh curly parsley (about 1/3 pound) 1 medium Bosc pear (about 5 ounces) 1/4 cup fat-free raspberry vinaigrette salad dressing. Wash and dry parsley, then remove stems and any discolored leaves. Chop parsley to make about 2 cups, and set aside. Cut the pear in half and remove core with a melon baller. Leaving the skin on, cut pear into half-inch dice. Combine parsley, pear, walnuts, cheese, cranberries, and grapes in a medium salad bowl. Add dressing, and toss. Chill for 2 hours prior to serving for best flavor.

www.diabetesselfmanagement.com

Comments / 0

Related
southernminn.com

Mayo: Is it healthy to eat eggs every day?

Eggs have been in the news a lot — again. It seems like every few years, questions arise about these meals in a shell. Are they good or bad for you? What about their protein and cholesterol?. Looking at the nutritional breakdown, one egg contains roughly 75 calories, 5 grams...
FOOD & DRINKS
Parade

The 19 Best Soup Recipes of 2021 Will Definitely Come in Handy This Fall

Are you a soup lover? I mean a hardcore, enjoy a bowl before your entree, kind of soup lover? Beef or chicken, broth-based, cheesy, or creamy soups, you have to love them all!. With comfort food being our specialty, you have to imagine that soups are one of the most popular recipe sections on the site. We have everything from classic chicken noodle soup and hearty beef and vegetable soup, to the more imaginative bacon beer cheese soup with chicken.
RECIPES
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

RECIPE: Poor Man's Apple Cobbler

Have a dessert craving and not sure what to make? Try this super simple apple cobbler. Made with self-rising flour and canned pie filling, you probably already have the ingredients in your pantry. The pie filling is dolloped on top but the crust magically bakes around it. This comes out of the oven with a beautiful golden brown crust. You can use any fruit you'd like. We opted for apple but cherry or blueberry would be delicious too. If you like a lot of fruit, you can even add an extra can of filling to the cobbler. Serve with a scoop of ice cream for a delicious dessert.
RECIPES
EatThis

The #1 Worst Apple to Cook With, According to a Chef

Fall is apple harvest season and nothing indicates this more than the huge assortment of cooler-season recipes devoted to the fruit. Whether you make fresh apple pie, tart cider, or a crisp topped with melting vanilla ice cream, it's important to know which varieties work best in recipes and which you should avoid.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walnuts#Salad Bowl#Food Drink#Parsley Pear
foodcontessa.com

Banana Split Cake (No-bake Recipe)

Rich, creamy and delicious dessert – with all the ingredients includes in this easy banana split cake, this recipe will be one you make again and again. 16 ounce (1 container) whipped topping, thawed (or 1 1/2 cups heavy cream) 4 ounce (1 jar) maraschino cherries, stemmed (or 4-ounce frozen...
RECIPES
thepioneerwoman.com

Sausage Breakfast Casserole

Everyone should have an easy make-ahead breakfast casserole in their back pocket. Just as fitting for this year's holiday brunch main as it is for breakfast for dinner, this sausage and egg bake is a no-fuss crowd-pleaser that requires very little prep. Once the sausage is cooked and the eggs whisked, thawed frozen hash browns and plenty of cheese are folded in before baking. About an hour or so later, you have perfectly tender potatoes, fluffy, creamy eggs and melty, glorious cheese.
RECIPES
knuj.net

Chicken Casserole

The original old family recipe for this chicken casserole called for the sauce to be made from scratch. Through the years, the recipe has been developed into this version that takes less time to prepare and still tastes great. It’s an attractive main dish. Ingredients. 1/2 cup chopped celery. 1/4...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
olivemagazine.com

October recipes

Want to know what’s in season in September? Looking for September recipe ideas? Use creamy, nutty butternut squash, chewy figs and dark green kale from your local greengrocer to make these seasonal dishes and bakes. We’ve included plenty of tips for how to shop for particular varieties, prepping guides and useful ideas for using leftovers.
RECIPES
tasteofhome.com

Minty Pineapple Fruit Salad

Place fruit in a large bowl. In another bowl, mix remaining ingredients; stir gently into fruit. Refrigerate, covered, until serving. 3/4 cup: 99 calories, 0 fat (0 saturated fat), 0 cholesterol, 4mg sodium, 26g carbohydrate (21g sugars, 2g fiber), 1g protein. Diabetic Exchanges: 1-1/2 fruit, 1/2 starch.
RECIPES
copykat.com

Cranberry Jello Salad

Cranberry Jello Salad is one of the best side dishes to pair with roasted turkey or ham. Think cranberry sauce, but even better! This recipe is perfect for your holiday table no matter if it is Christmas dinner, Thanksgiving, or any other special holiday you celebrate. Table of Contents. What...
RECIPES
APG of Wisconsin

Heirloom Tomato Salad

It’s inevitable that the question begins at farmer’s market in July. “Any tomatoes?” But no matter what tricks and tips I’ve tried, it’s always August before the ripe ones roll around. By the time it’s mid-September, the plants are going gangbusters, and the ruby orbs have taken over all available counter space, spilling over in boxes and tubs. This time of year, we’re spoiled for choice on tomatoes!
FOOD & DRINKS
sunset.com

The Open-Face Salad Omelet

Lemon dressing (see above) 2 tbsp shaved Parmesan cheese, for garnish (optional) 4 slices prosciutto, for garnish (optional) Oil a 6-inch nonstick skillet and heat it over medium heat. In a small bowl, whisk the eggs together. Pour half of the eggs into the skillet, and cook without stirring until...
RECIPES
Fox11online.com

Broccoli & Bacon Salad

5 cups FRESH broccoli florets, cut into small pieces. Combine all salad ingredients in a large mixing bowl; mix well. Combine dressing ingredients in a small mixing bowl. Mix until thoroughly combined using a fork or wire whisk. Add dressing to salad and mix well. Refrigerate 1 hour. Makes 8 servings.
RECIPES
tastywoo.com

Magic Cake (15-Minute Recipe)

This cake is a magic! Simple to prepare and so yummy! All you need is a few simple ingredients to make this moist magic cake and enjoy with your family or friends! Just 15 minutes to make it and about 1 hour to cook. Ingredients:. ¾ cup white sugar. 4...
RECIPES
Mashed

Lentil And Spinach Salad Recipe

Lentils are an often under-estimated legume. Stop a dozen people on the street and ask them to name a lentil recipe, and 11 of them aren't likely to come up with anything more than lentil soup, if that. Well, this is doing lentils a tremendous disservice! Not only do lentils have a ton of nutritional benefits, with the Harvard School of Public Health noting their potential to lower blood sugar, improve cholesterol levels, and possibly even protect against breast cancer, but they are a lot more versatile than people give them credit for. Lentils can be used in curries, chili, and pasta dishes, and they are especially good in salads.
RECIPES
goodhousekeeping.com

Spicy Thai Beef Salad

Thai basil has an intensely aromatic, slight aniseed flavour that pairs well with the cooling mint and fruity mango, but you could swap it for coriander if you prefer. Toasted ground rice is a traditional choice to add crunch and flavour to fresh and punchy salads.
RECIPES
kfrxfm.com

Food Recall – Premade Salads

Greek Mediterranean salad with feta cheese, tomatoes and peppers. Mediterranean salad. Mediterranean cuisine. Greek cuisine. If you have these premade salads, you will want to throw them away, especially if you have a seafood allergy. Ready Pac Premade Salads – Ranch is probably Caesar dressing that has anchovies and if you have a fish allergy it could affect your health. May not have been handled the way it was supposed to be. These were sold at Wal-Mart, Kroger, Aldi, Albertsons and more. For more information, click here.
FOOD & DRINKS
Omaha.com

Pear and apple salad is the perfect fall recipe

This fall salad has the perfect pairing of salty and sweet, with a little bit of crunch. Autumn Pear and Apple Salad (serves 4) 1. Add the ingredients for the balsamic vinaigrette to a small jar. Close lid and shake well. Set aside. 2. Divide the mixed greens onto four...
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy