Parsley, Pear, and Walnut Salad
2 cups fresh curly parsley (about 1/3 pound) 1 medium Bosc pear (about 5 ounces) 1/4 cup fat-free raspberry vinaigrette salad dressing. Wash and dry parsley, then remove stems and any discolored leaves. Chop parsley to make about 2 cups, and set aside. Cut the pear in half and remove core with a melon baller. Leaving the skin on, cut pear into half-inch dice. Combine parsley, pear, walnuts, cheese, cranberries, and grapes in a medium salad bowl. Add dressing, and toss. Chill for 2 hours prior to serving for best flavor.www.diabetesselfmanagement.com
