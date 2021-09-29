Celebrate National Coffee Day at These Great Locally-Owned Spots

Another great rock show is coming to El Paso this week! Find out what day the Pennsylvania rockers of Crobot will be in the Sun City. Crobot has been on the hard rock scene for a few years, but we were just introduced to them for the first time last year. Right before the pandemic hit in January 2020, the band was out traveling across the country performing shows and popped into the Buzz Adams Morning Show to tell us all about them and play a few songs. Crobot has played massive festivals and toured with the likes of Anthrax and Black Label Society. The band was even on Motörhead's cruise called the "Motörboat." A great name in my opinion.

EL PASO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO