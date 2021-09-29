CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Celebrate National Coffee Day at These Great Locally-Owned Spots

By Lisa Sanchez
95.5 KLAQ
95.5 KLAQ
 8 days ago
Today is National Coffee Day and if you'd like to celebrate, check out these locally-owned locations and see some great deals. September 29th is National Coffee Day, a day to celebrate the drink that keeps almost all of us going every day. Whether you drink it black, sweetened, creamy, or something that resembles a milkshake, coffee is the drink you can get made especially for yourself. Every year, there are plenty of chain coffee joints that celebrate National Coffee Day with different deals and specials, but we want to highlight the locally-owned businesses that bring you your cup of joe every morning. Here are some great small businesses where you can go and celebrate National Coffee Day.

