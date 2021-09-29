CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montana State

Montana State Measures Up In U.S. News & World Report and College Factual Rankings

By Anne James
K96 FM
K96 FM
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BOZEMAN — Montana State University earned recent recognition from two organizations that rank top colleges, U.S. News & World Report and College Factual. MSU is again ranked among the top universities in the nation in U.S. News & World Report's 2021 annual college guide and rankings released this month. In U.S. News’ “Best Colleges 2021” guidebook, MSU tied for 132nd place in the top public schools category. MSU also tied for 263rd overall in the best national universities category, which includes both public and private institutions.

k96fm.com

Comments / 0

Related
K96 FM

MONTANA CONTRACTOR CREATES ENDOWMENT FOR MISSOULA COLLEGE TRADES

MISSOULA – Missoula College received a gift of $100,000 to endow a scholarship designed to bolster access to trades education at the two-year institution. The gift comes from a career Montanan journeyman who wants to support Montana’s next-generation of skilled tradespeople. The scholarship will support second-year Sustainable Construction Technology students...
MONTANA STATE
K96 FM

Montana State Announces Schedule of 2021 Homecoming Events

MSU vs Cal-Poly - Sat. Oct. 9, 2:00pm LIVE on KSEN 1150am. BOZEMAN — Montana State University will celebrate homecoming with a variety of events set for Oct. 4-9. Events are developed and sponsored by the MSU Alumni Foundation and the Programs Activities and Campus Events, or PACE, Board in collaboration with the Office of Student Engagement and the Associated Students of MSU.
MONTANA STATE
K96 FM

MSU Homecoming Includes Oct. 8 Grand Opening for Bobcat Athletic Complex

BOZEMAN — For the past year, passersby on Kagy Boulevard could see a flurry of construction at Bobcat Stadium and glimpse the future of Montana State University Athletics. The construction at the north end zone has been for the new Bobcat Athletic Complex, a 40,000-square-foot-facility that will provide student-athletes with study spaces, locker rooms and team meeting rooms, as well as training, health and rehabilitation facilities. It will also house the football program, including offices for coaches and staff.
BOZEMAN, MT
K96 FM

MSU Receives $3 million NSF Research Grant to Study Extreme Microbes

BOZEMAN — With a $3 million grant from the National Science Foundation, Montana State University will advance cutting-edge research while helping to pioneer a new model of graduate education designed to prepare scientists and engineers for a wide range of impactful careers. The five-year funding through the NSF Research Traineeship...
BOZEMAN, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Education
City
Bozeman, MT
K96 FM

UM Taking Montana Technology Corridor to Next Level

MISSOULA – Looking to build on Missoula’s reputation as a community that fosters innovative thinkers, the University of Montana and its Montana Technology Enterprise Center (MonTEC) are creating an innovation corridor along the Clark Fork River to support startup ventures in biosciences and other technical industries from across the state.
MISSOULA, MT
K96 FM

Montana GREATS From A to Z

Montana sports journalist, Jeff Welsch, down in Belgrade, has put together a FANTASTIC Montana sports book, "Montana Greats; From A (Absarokee) to Z (Zurich), the greatest athletes from 264 Montana communities. Shelby's Larry Krystkowiak, Cut Bank's Don Wetzel SR, Conrad's Loni Perkins (Judisch,) & Valier's Scott Curry along with 260 other Montana towns & athletes. I'll have the book up for grabs tomorrow, Saturday, morning on Puffman Sports Trivia at 7:30. Check out the book from my friends down at Riverbend Publishing at P.O. Box 5833, Helena, MT 59604, 406 449 0200, or visit: riverbend publishing.com, & then listen to WIN Puffman Sports Trivia. I agree with Sherm Weimer down in Miles City..."Montana Greats" is like a walk down memory lane."
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S News World Report#College Rankings#University Of Montana#College Factual Rankings#Montana State University#Msu#U S News#College Factual
K96 FM

OPI Releases Montana’s 2021 Youth Risk Behavior Survey Results

HELENA - The Office of Public Instruction reported on Friday that Montana’s 2021 Youth Risk Behavior Survey shows a sharp increase in the number of students who report symptoms of depression and mental health concerns. “Montana must listen to our students’ voices expressing last school year’s challenges, which are reflected...
MONTANA STATE
K96 FM

BOZEMAN – Montana State University broke ground Tuesday for its new

Student wellness facility, which will provide one location for all student fitness, recreation, and physical and mental health services on the southern side of campus. Calling it a facility that will have a transformational impact on student life at MSU, student body President Norris Blossom said holistic health was so important to MSU students that they voted to finance the project, even at a time that they were attending classes remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
MONTANA STATE
K96 FM

BOREALIS Program Offers MSU Students NASA Internships at Home in Montana

BOZEMAN — Thanks to the Montana Space Grant Consortium, Montana State University students can take part in NASA internships without leaving the state, and this summer, senior Sam Riebling became the first technology education student to join the cohort. Riebling, originally from Colorado, hadn’t intended to pursue the BOREALIS internship,...
MONTANA STATE
K96 FM

Continued Growth Shatters UM Record for Research Activity

MISSOULA – There is more research happening at the University of Montana today than at any point in the flagship institution’s history. For fiscal year 2021, which runs from July to June, UM reported $138 million in research awards. This sizeable increase is 38% larger than the previous year’s record-breaking research intake.
MISSOULA, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
K96 FM

K96 FM

Shelby, MT
271
Followers
1K+
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT

K96 FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shelby, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://k96fm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy