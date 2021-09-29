Montana State Measures Up In U.S. News & World Report and College Factual Rankings

Montana sports journalist, Jeff Welsch, down in Belgrade, has put together a FANTASTIC Montana sports book, "Montana Greats; From A (Absarokee) to Z (Zurich), the greatest athletes from 264 Montana communities. Shelby's Larry Krystkowiak, Cut Bank's Don Wetzel SR, Conrad's Loni Perkins (Judisch,) & Valier's Scott Curry along with 260 other Montana towns & athletes. I'll have the book up for grabs tomorrow, Saturday, morning on Puffman Sports Trivia at 7:30. Check out the book from my friends down at Riverbend Publishing at P.O. Box 5833, Helena, MT 59604, 406 449 0200, or visit: riverbend publishing.com, & then listen to WIN Puffman Sports Trivia. I agree with Sherm Weimer down in Miles City..."Montana Greats" is like a walk down memory lane."

MONTANA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO