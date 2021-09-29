Montana State Measures Up In U.S. News & World Report and College Factual Rankings
BOZEMAN — Montana State University earned recent recognition from two organizations that rank top colleges, U.S. News & World Report and College Factual. MSU is again ranked among the top universities in the nation in U.S. News & World Report's 2021 annual college guide and rankings released this month. In U.S. News’ “Best Colleges 2021” guidebook, MSU tied for 132nd place in the top public schools category. MSU also tied for 263rd overall in the best national universities category, which includes both public and private institutions.k96fm.com
