Photo contest showcases fall colors of southern and eastern Kentucky
The #FALLinlovewithTKW photo contest is underway to showcase the legendary fall colors of southern and eastern Kentucky. “As fall colors sweep across The Kentucky Wildlands, this is the perfect time to journey into the great outdoors with a camera or phone,” said Tammie Nazario, President/CEO of Eastern Kentucky PRIDE, which is sponsoring the contest as part of its tourism initiative, The Kentucky Wildlands.www.nolangroupmedia.com
Comments / 0