TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – Eight school districts, including Miami-Dade and Broward, could face funding cutbacks to their school board member’s salaries for their continued efforts on student masking. “We said all along are seeing no impact on enforced masking in schools,” said Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran during Thursday’s State Board Of Education emergency meeting. The board unanimously backed the commissioner to sanction districts that had no opt-out provisions for their mask mandates, giving them 48 hours to comply with the state orders before penalties are imposed. Districts such as Broward and Miami-Dade typically require medical documentation before parents can opt out of the...

3 HOURS AGO