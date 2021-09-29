CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Yes, Arkansas can (and does) require vaccinations

By Ernest Dumas
Arkansas Times
Arkansas Times
 9 days ago
This article, or a version of it, will appear soon in the Encyclopedia of Arkansas History and Culture. Archie Cude, a farmer who was born and reared around Houston, Texas, moved his young family in 1948 to the remote community of Board Camp, 9 miles east of Mena in the mountains of Polk County, and years later refused to put his children in school because he claimed to have discovered that God opposed the smallpox vaccinations children had to take before enrolling. Cude’s long-running legal fight over his unvaccinated kids, which embroiled Arkansas Gov. Orval E. Faubus, finally produced an order from the Arkansas Supreme Court in 1964 that his religious beliefs did not exempt him from obeying laws that required the education of his children and that also helped protect children and teachers from the dreaded smallpox virus.

