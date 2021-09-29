Men’s Soccer Struggles To Score

University of the Ozarks 4, Howard Payne University 0. Records: University of the Ozarks (4-2-0, 1-0-0 ASC), Howard Payne University (2-5-1, 0-1-0 ASC) The Eagles turned it up a notch in their American Southwest Conference opener putting on a dominant performance against Howard Payne University. The Eagles scored three times in the first half and added another in the second half to post a 4-0 victory. The Eagles totaled 12 shots in the first half alone. Alain Claude scored first with a goal in the 14th minute. Lorfils Milord scored just two minutes later to make it 2-0. The Eagles continued to create scoring opportunities and scored another goal just before halftime. Doryce Rhandall LaFleur would score that one. In the second half, Kyle Seymour would score in the 54th minute. In all, the Eagles had 18 shots in the match. Caleb Anderson recorded the shutout in goal.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 15 DAYS AGO