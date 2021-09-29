CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Men’s Soccer Struggles To Score

By Maxwell Lurken-Tvrdik
Bwog
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lions fail to win their sixth game in a row after their 0-1 loss to Iona College. This has certainly been a frustrating season for the Columbia men’s soccer team. The Lions (1-4-2) currently have the second-worst record in the Ivy League with only Dartmouth (0-6) trailing behind. Cornell (5-1-1) boasts the best record in the conference and is the only Ivy to earn themselves a place in the NCAA rankings (29th). While conference play does not start until October 2nd, the current Ivy records are extremely telling. Unless the season turns around when conference play starts, the Lions’ chances of finishing in the top half of the Ivy League standings or even landing in the NCAA tournament are nonexistent.

bwog.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Watch: College Football Kicker Ejected After Opening Kickoff

Those watching tonight’s game between USC and Stanford were treated to possibly the quickest ejection in college football history. College football fans know the targeting rule very well. It’s one of the most controversial rules in the sport and often ends up with officials making a questionable call. On the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

College football’s No. 3 team went down in stunning fashion on Saturday night. Oregon, the No. 3 team in the country, entered Saturday afternoon’s game against Stanford as a sizable favorite. The Ducks were favored by more than a touchdown, expected to stay undefeated and remain in the College Football Playoff race.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Boise State streaker shows elusive speed until ref delivers punishing tackle

Boise State saw a streaker interrupt its game against Nevada on Saturday as he gave security personnel a tough go of it for a while. The video below picks up the incident with the streaker already on the field, and at times surrounded by security and other game officials. After a reversal in the end zone, the streaker sprinted up field, and was confronted by a game official, who made a classic tackle right at midfield.
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lions#Ncaa Tournament#Ivy League#Iona College#Columbia#Dartmouth#Cornell#Ke
ucfknights.com

Men's Soccer Set to Host Temple

WATCH (ESPN+) | LIVE STATS | TICKETS. ORLANDO, Fla. – The UCF men's soccer team returns to action on Friday at 6 p.m. as its set to square off with Temple as the two teams play their second match in conference play. The Knights scored early and often in their...
COLLEGE SPORTS
bcgavel.com

No. 2 Clemson Blanks Men's Soccer

Boston College men’s soccer was shut out 3-0 by No. 2 Clemson on the road Friday night. Despite numerous chances, the Eagles couldn’t beat Clemson keeper George Marks, who finished the game with 5 saves. The game-changer was Amos Shapiro-Thompson going down after colliding with a Clemson defender pursuing a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
uofoathletics.com

Men's Soccer Dominate ASC Opener

University of the Ozarks 4, Howard Payne University 0. Records: University of the Ozarks (4-2-0, 1-0-0 ASC), Howard Payne University (2-5-1, 0-1-0 ASC) The Eagles turned it up a notch in their American Southwest Conference opener putting on a dominant performance against Howard Payne University. The Eagles scored three times in the first half and added another in the second half to post a 4-0 victory. The Eagles totaled 12 shots in the first half alone. Alain Claude scored first with a goal in the 14th minute. Lorfils Milord scored just two minutes later to make it 2-0. The Eagles continued to create scoring opportunities and scored another goal just before halftime. Doryce Rhandall LaFleur would score that one. In the second half, Kyle Seymour would score in the 54th minute. In all, the Eagles had 18 shots in the match. Caleb Anderson recorded the shutout in goal.
COLLEGE SPORTS
wcn247.com

Men’s Soccer: Titans Discharge the Yeomen

OBERLIN, Ohio - The Westminster men's soccer team won, 2-0, on the road against Oberlin College on Wednesday night for their third shutout of the season. During the first half, neither the Westminster (4-5) or Oberlin (2-5-1) defenses would give an inch, as scoring opportunities were limited. Going into the intermission the teams were deadlocked at 0-0.
OBERLIN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
Oskaloosa Herald

Cornell stymies Central men’s soccer team

PELLA — The Central College men’s soccer team let an early lead slip away against Cornell College Wednesday in a 2-1 loss. Statistically, the Dutch (2-4-0) outpaced the Rams (5-2-0) in nearly every category except the score. They had a 16-9 shots advantage and a 7-6 lead on corner kicks but lost the most important statistic.
PELLA, IA
goholycross.com

Men’s soccer heads to Loyola on Saturday

The Holy Cross men's soccer team will hit the road to face Loyola (Md.) on Saturday, Sept. 25, at 12:00 p.m. Things to Know About the Crusaders (4-2-2, 1-0-0 Patriot League):. • Holy Cross stands 4-2-2 so far this season with a 1-0-0 mark in the Patriot League. In their conference opener last weekend, the Crusaders defeated defending Patriot League champion American 2-1.
SOCCER
mychamplainvalley.com

Vermont men’s soccer looking to bounce back

The UVM men’s soccer team hits the road to Cambridge to face Harvard on Friday evening. The Catamounts are coming off of a 2-2 draw with non-conference foe Siena. Vermont is currently 5-1-1 overall and won’t return to Virtue field until October 2 when it hosts America East rival UMBC.
VERMONT STATE
cokercobras.com

No. 4 Men’s Soccer Rolls Past Tusculum

HARTSVILLE, S.C. - The No. 4 Coker University men's soccer team (7-0-0) (2-0-0) rolled past Tusculum University 3-1 in the home conference opener today (Sept. 25). This win ties the program record for the best start, matching Paul Leese's 2009 Coker team. Both teams would go into the half scoreless,...
SOCCER
gwsports.com

Men's Soccer Set for A-10 Final Rematch

GW men's soccer heads to the Bronx on Saturday afternoon for a rematch of last spring's Atlantic 10 Championship final vs. Fordham. The Rams claimed a 2-0 win on April 12 at Dayton's Baujan Field to clinch the conference title and an automatic NCAA Tournament berth. LAST TIME OUT: In...
BRONX, NY
WLUC

Finlandia Men’s Soccer falls to Illinois Tech

CHICAGO, Illi. (WLUC) - It was a heartbreaker as the Finlandia University men’s soccer team (3-6) lost 3-2 to Illinois Tech (4-5), Wednesday night at Stuart Field. Finlandia and Illinois Tech each had several good opportunities in the first 25 minutes. With about 18 minutes to play in the first half, freshman Sabur Abudu scored off a pass from freshman Hasani Edgar.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Powell Tribune

Trapper men’s soccer improves on road

Improvement was one of the main goals for the Northwest College men’s soccer team as they took a long 16-hour road trip to southern Colorado over the weekend. Despite drawing with Trinidad State 1-1 and losing 1-0 to Otero, NWC coach Rob Hill felt his team made strides after not playing in a competitive match for two weeks.
SOCCER
uncabulldogs.com

Men's soccer drops game at Longwood

FARMVILLE, Va. – The UNC Asheville Men's Soccer team opened up Big South play on Saturday, falling at Longwood 6-1. With the loss, Asheville sits at 1-6 on the season and 0-1 in conference play. Longwood improves to 2-4-1 and1-0 in Big South. Longwood tallied three goals in the first 12 minutes and a fourth before the half, tacking on two in the second to take the contest.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WHIZ

Muskie Men’s Soccer Win; Women’s Soccer Suffers Loss

Muskingum University sophomore Adam Yazbeck’s goal in the 85th minute helped lead Muskingum Men’s Soccer to a 2-1 road win over Thiel on Wednesday night. Sophomore David Carlson scored the first goal of the game in the seventh minute. Muskingum outshot Thiel 22-9. Senior Blake Weatherholt tallied four shots and...
SOCCER
Muhlenberg Weekly

Men’s soccer charges to great start

The Muhlenberg men’s soccer team opened the fall season on Sept. 4, traveling up to Northeastern, Pennsylvania to face the University of Scranton Royals. They left Scranton with a 2-0 victory, and only three days later, Sept. 7, grabbed another decisive road win against the Centenary University Cyclones, 5-0. The team’s first home game would see the Mules face off against the—at the time—9th ranked team in D-III soccer, the Messiah University Falcons.
MUHLENBERG TOWNSHIP, PA
goexplorers.com

Men’s Soccer Drops Road Match at Duquesne

PITTSBURGH, Pa. - Back-to-back goals in the first four minutes of the game gave Duquesne an early lead that La Salle men's soccer couldn't overcome. The Explorers dropped the contest 3-0. HOW IT HAPPENED:. The Dukes struck in the first minute off a left-footed goal by leading goal scorer Maxi...
DUQUESNE, PA
hubison.com

Men’s Soccer Returns Home Against Terriers

WASHINGTON (September 25, 2021) – Howard University men's soccer team returns home for a Northeast Conference (NEC) matchup. Sunday (Sept.26), HU faces St. Francis-Brooklyn (SFC) at Greene Stadium. Match time is set for 3 p.m. PLEASE NOTE: Fans are welcome to attend but are required to show the Bison Safe...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy