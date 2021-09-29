Men’s Soccer Struggles To Score
The Lions fail to win their sixth game in a row after their 0-1 loss to Iona College. This has certainly been a frustrating season for the Columbia men’s soccer team. The Lions (1-4-2) currently have the second-worst record in the Ivy League with only Dartmouth (0-6) trailing behind. Cornell (5-1-1) boasts the best record in the conference and is the only Ivy to earn themselves a place in the NCAA rankings (29th). While conference play does not start until October 2nd, the current Ivy records are extremely telling. Unless the season turns around when conference play starts, the Lions’ chances of finishing in the top half of the Ivy League standings or even landing in the NCAA tournament are nonexistent.bwog.com
