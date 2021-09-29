CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Book Of Boba Fett Lands A December 29 Premiere Date, First Poster, And Details

By Andrew Reiner
Game Informer Online
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe second season of The Mandalorian ended on a shocking note, with Boba Fett sitting upon a throne in Jabba the Hutt’s palace. While it looked like just another plot thread that The Mandalorian would be chasing, the words “The Book of Boba Fett” appeared on screen, and no one truly knew what to make of them? Would his story continue in a book, as the words imply? Or would his story be a strong focus within the third season of The Mandalorian? Disney quickly announced that The Book of Boba Fett was a new Disney+ series that would hit at the end of 2021, and the third season of The Mandalorian would arrive a year later.

www.gameinformer.com

wegotthiscovered.com

An Underrated Stephen King Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

It feels as though barely a week goes by without a new Stephen King adaptation being announced for film or television, which probably isn’t too far from the truth. As of right now, there are currently eighteen feature films and seven episodic projects in development, eight if you include J.J. Abrams’ Shining prequel series Overlook that wasn’t picked up by HBO Max.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Jason Statham Movie Is Dominating Netflix

In terms of Netflix subscribers flocking to a star’s back catalog any time a new movie is made available, Jason Statham is quickly earning a reputation as the streaming service’s chrome-domed, ass-kicking version of Adam Sandler, such is the popularity of his mid-budget actioners on the world’s most popular streaming service.
TV & VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

‘Black Widow’ Is Finally Available For Everyone On Disney+

Before she was ever fighting alongside the Avengers, Natasha Romanoff had a long uncovered history. Now, the Marvel superhero known as “Black Widow” gets to tell her story, with the release of Black Widow on Disney+. One of most-anticipated films of the year, Black Widow arrived nearly 11 months after it was originally scheduled for release. Postponed due to Covid, the Marvel blockbuster premiered on Disney+ with Premier Access, and in movie theaters across the country. Now,  Black Widow will be available to stream for all subscribers on Wednesday, October 6. The film didn’t come without its moment of controversy — Scarlett Johansson...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Thriller Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Although good movies and shows, like Squid Game, continue to pop up on Netflix, it’s always nice to find a movie you saw years ago or may have flown under your radar when it came out. Premonition could be one of those films for you. The movie was released in...
TV & VIDEOS
Person
Dave Filoni
Person
Robert Rodriguez
Person
Colin Wilson
Person
Kathleen Kennedy
Person
Jon Favreau
flickdirect.com

The Book of Boba Fett Set for a December Release Exclusively on Disney Plus

Disney+ has announced that the new series "The Book of Boba Fett" will be premiering on Wednesday, December 29. The Lucasfilm, Star Wars universe series finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the Galaxy's underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.
TV & VIDEOS
mobilesyrup.com

The Mandalorian spin-off ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ to hit Disney+ on December 29

Lucasfilm has confirmed that its highly anticipated spin-off to The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, will premiere on Disney+ on December 29th. The company had previously only given a vague “December” release window. Set after the events of The Mandalorian‘s second season, the series “finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the Galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate,” according to Lucasfilm.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Brand New Slasher Film Comes To Netflix Ahead Of Halloween

Netflix has no shortage of thrills and chills to choose from this spooky season as they announced last week they would be releasing a brand new horror or horror-adjacent movie every week leading up to Halloween. This week’s film is for fans of the slasher genre is called There’s Someone...
TV & VIDEOS
Inverse

Book of Boba Fett release date poster fixes a Mandalorian Season 2 mistake

Finally, after months of no updates, Boba Fett re-emerges yet again. While the post-credits scene of the Mandalorian Season 2 finale revealed his spinoff, The Book of Boba Fett, would be coming at some point in 2021, there was no sign as to when. Thankfully, that all changed as Lucasfilm...
MOVIES
talesbuzz.com

‘The Book Of Boba Fett’ Release Date Revealed

The official release date for the upcoming Star Wars series The Book of Boba Fett has been revealed. With speculation about its release date rampant, the official Star Wars Twitter account revealed that the series will start streaming on December 29th, during the tail-end of the Holiday season. In addition to a release date, a brand new one-sheet was also unveiled that shows the bounty hunter confidently assuming the throne in Jabba’s palace.
MOVIES
spoilertv.com

The Book of Boba Fett - Premiere Date Announced + Promotional Poster

THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT WILL PREMIERE DECEMBER 29 ON DISNEY+. Get your first look at the key art for the series ahead of its debut later this year. Disney+ announced today that The Book of Boba Fett — the new Lucasfilm series teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian — will premiere on Wednesday, December 29, exclusively on the streaming service. Disney+ also debuted the key art for the series, which you can see for yourself above.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Black Widow’ Will Be Available To Stream on Disney Plus This Week

Disney Plus announced that Marvel Studios’ “Black Widow” will be available to all Disney Plus subscribers beginning Wednesday. In addition to Scarlett Johansson, who reprises the role of Black Widow, the action feature stars Florence Pugh, David Harbour and Rachel Weisz. Cate Shortland directed, Kevin Feige produced and Eric Pearson penned the screenplay. The film unravels the mystery of Natasha Romanoff’s past and her path to becoming the spy and assassin she is today. “Black Widow” opened on July 9 after several postponements and was the first movie from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to open in theaters in two years. It was...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

What If...? Finale Recap: Guardians of the Multiverse — Plus, Grade Season 1

Disney+’s What If…? animated Marvel series wrapped its (truncated) nine-episode run on Wednesday. Who all was assembled to battle Infinity Ultron? And whose return was teased in a mid-credits scene? Coming out of Episode 8, in which Infinity Ultron emerged as an incredibly formidable threat (and even dragged The Watcher himself into the mix), the finale opened with Uatu dropping in on Captain Carter (in the midst of battling Batroc aboard the Lemurian Star)… Peter Quill (who was being tortured at the DQ by his dad)… Party Thor… Killmonger (just as the Wakandans were hunting him down for murder)… Star...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Disney+’s ‘Muppets Haunted Mansion’: TV Review

Few brands are better suited to mine preexisting intellectual property than the Muppets. From A Christmas Carol to Treasure Island to countless parodic sketches and interludes, the synthetic ensemble has demonstrated a unique ability to smartly insert its myriad felt archetypes into almost any story. Of course, because everybody knows the resilience of the Muppet brand, too often there’s an attempt to shoehorn the beloved characters into properties with a high concept but no actual story. That’s probably why Disney+’s new holiday special Muppets Haunted Mansion doesn’t quite feel like a cash-in violation, but definitely feels like a disappointment. The Muppets are...
MOVIES
Game Informer Online

The Live-Action Detention Film Premieres In U.S. Theaters October 8

In the summer of 2019, we learned that a film adaptation of Red Candle Games’ horror game Detention was getting a live-action film. For those unfamiliar with Detention, it’s a creepy and well-received 2017 horror side-scroller about a student who explores a warped version of her school in search of her missing teacher. Fans excited to see the adventure translated into a film can finally see it in theaters beginning tomorrow.
MOVIES
Variety

‘WandaVision’ Spinoff Starring Kathryn Hahn in the Works at Disney Plus (EXCLUSIVE)

A “WandaVision” spinoff starring Kathryn Hahn is in development at Disney Plus from Marvel Studios, Variety has learned exclusively from sources. Hahn would reprise the role of Agatha Harkness in the series, which is described by sources as a dark comedy, though exact plot details remain under wraps. “WandaVision” head writer Jac Schaeffer would serve as the writer and executive producer on the project. Should the spinoff go forward, it would be the first project Schaeffer has set up with Marvel since she signed an overall deal with them and 20th Television in May. As with all projects in development, Marvel Studios...
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Jumps Into Holiday Season With Teaser for ‘A Boy Called Christmas’

Netflix is already prepared for the holiday season. The streaming platform released the first teaser trailer for its upcoming holiday feature, A Boy Called Christmas, starring Maggie Smith, Henry Lawfull, and Kristen Wiig.  The fantasy film, which stems from Matt Haig’s 2015 novel of the same name, follows a young boy named Nikolas, played by newcomer Lawfull. In this reimagining of the tale of Father Christmas, Nikolas sets off on a journey to find his father who is searching for a village of elves called Elfhelm.  He has a reindeer named Blitzen and a pet mouse to accompany him on his...
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

What to Watch on Disney+: ‘Black Widow,’ The Muppets and ‘LEGO Star Wars’

It’s a busy month at Disney+, especially for familiar characters enjoying Halloween-themed adventures (sometimes in a galaxy far, far away). October also sees the arrival of a big MCU title, a documentary about a pioneering explorer, and some peeks behind the Disney curtain. But first, can The Force stand up to things that go bump in the night? Buy:Disney Bundle Ad-Free Dealat$13.99 Watch everything for free with a subscription to Disney+. A Disney+ subscription costs $7.99/month. Your best deal is to grab the Disney Bundle, which gets you access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for just $13 (with ads). The ad-free Disney...
MOVIES
/Film

14 Family Horror Films That Were Too Scary For Kids

Ask anyone about the memorable movies of their childhood, and chances are there will be at least one that has left some long-lasting trauma. We all remember those films that we watched at a tender and vulnerable age that scarred us for life. In some cases, it's because we watched "grown up" movies when we were too young; more often than not, though, it's because we watched a PG film that ended up containing something horrific, terrifying, or heinous that gave us nightmares for weeks.
RELATIONSHIPS
MovieWeb

The Lost Boys Remake Is Happening at Warner Bros., Cast and Director Announced

The iconic vampire movie The Lost Boys is getting rebooted as a movie at Warner Bros. For the past few years, there had been plans to develop a TV series adaptation of The Lost Boys, but the production just could not get off the ground. The studio has now made the decision to bring the Frog Brothers back to the big screen instead, with the plans for the television show now dead in the water.
MOVIES

