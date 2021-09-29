The Book Of Boba Fett Lands A December 29 Premiere Date, First Poster, And Details

The second season of The Mandalorian ended on a shocking note, with Boba Fett sitting upon a throne in Jabba the Hutt’s palace. While it looked like just another plot thread that The Mandalorian would be chasing, the words “The Book of Boba Fett” appeared on screen, and no one truly knew what to make of them? Would his story continue in a book, as the words imply? Or would his story be a strong focus within the third season of The Mandalorian? Disney quickly announced that The Book of Boba Fett was a new Disney+ series that would hit at the end of 2021, and the third season of The Mandalorian would arrive a year later.