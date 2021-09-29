How to make Martinelli’s Apple Cider Doughnuts

At the age of 26, I decided to quit drinking coffee. For years I relied heavily on coffee to study or work. By the age of 22, I was completely dependent on it to get through the day. I often found myself drinking coffee black, and chugging it in order to consume another cup for more energy. Like me, 62 percent of Americans drink coffee every day, but people rarely talk about the side effects of becoming dependent on it. I felt a severe come down after drinking coffee, which only led me to drink more — sometimes I'd have several cups in a row in order to multitask. By the end of the day, I would become lethargic and agitated. On top of that, I started to get headaches and stomach pain.

