Woman given 2 years to live at age 35 shares lessons learned 6 years later

TODAY.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow would you approach life if you knew you only had two years to live?. Author Kate Bowler faced that question firsthand six years ago when she was told by doctors that she only had about two years left following a diagnosis of stage 4 colon cancer. Bowler was 35...

www.today.com

#Lessons Learned#6 Years#Duke University#New York Times
