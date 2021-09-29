Woman given 2 years to live at age 35 shares lessons learned 6 years later

Humans are hard-wired to share stories; we must harness this instinct and use it to better the fire service Our job is different. The fire service is a unique environment to work in and learn to perform in. It can take a long time for a firefighter to gain enough experience to excel in our chaotic environment. The difficulty lies in really understanding what is going on around us, processing vast amounts of information, and making decisions in a time-compressed environment. Pilots, avalanche technicians, and military personnel also work in this type of job environment. These fields are all examples of experiential environments – and the jobs tend to be challenging to learn, and tight-knit teams form within them.

