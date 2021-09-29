CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Cookie-Themed Basketball Sneakers

By Amy Duong
TrendHunter.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSesame Street's Cookie Monster is the inspiration behind the latest Under Armour Curry Flow 9 sneaker model. Steph Curry shows off the latest blue tonal sneakers during the 2021 NBA Media Day as the new season begins to kick off in the coming weeks. The shoes have a dynamic knit...

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Why Shareef O’Neal, the Son of NBA Icon Shaquille O’Neal, Has the Highest NIL Earning Potential on Instagram

NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal made a lot of money on the basketball court. His son, college hoops star Shareef O’Neal, has potential to do the same. Sports media company The Action Network has revealed a list of college athletes, dubbed The NCAA Rich List, who could charge the most per sponsored Instagram post under the new name, image and likeness rules. To create the list, The Action Network said it used marketing and analytical tool HypeAuditor to reveal follower counts and engagement rates on the social media platform, with data accurate as of Sept. 10. The amount athletes could earn was...
BASKETBALL
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: LeBron James, Lakers eyeing Stephen Curry’s original Splash Brother

The Los Angeles Lakers have already built a dream team that would have been the greatest of all time in 2011. But it seems as though LeBron James and Co. aren’t done yet. The Lakers are rumored to be setting up a workout with former Golden State Warriors star and Stephen Curry’s original “Splash Brother,” Monta Ellis. This is according to a report from Empire Media Sports’ Alder Amo, who was able to get in touch with Ellis’ business manager Derrius Nelson to confirm the news.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Larry Brown Sports

Blazers announcer had message for Steph Curry after failed foul call

The NBA has at long last made some good changes to its foul rules. It’s just going to take Steph Curry and some other players to adjust accordingly. During Monday night’s preseason game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Golden State Warriors, Curry tried jumping into a defender to draw a foul. The move used to result in a foul being called, but that’s no longer the case. Take a look:
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sneaker#Shoes#Nba#Sesame Street#East Bay Times#Medianews Group
TrendHunter.com

Hiding Logo Canvas Sneakers

CDG Play and Converse work in collaboration once again and this time, the duo introduces new iterations of the All Star High and All Star Low sneaker models. The two brands have worked on these silhouettes before and are no strangers to the iconic sneaker models. This time around, the...
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Toe-Separating Technical Sneakers

TAKAHIROMIYASHITA TheSoloist. works in collaboration with Japanese footwear expert Suicoke on the notable Five Fingers Shoe design. As the name suggests, the sneaker is split between each toe for a stark look and performance. The shoe sits on top of the signature Vibram sole unit foundation to not lack any sort of function.
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Patterned Logo Suede Sneakers

The PUMA Suede sneaker model gets a new vintage design update that is made specifically in Japan, celebrating its craftsmanship. The brand creates a Sashiko iteration of the shoe, spotlighting the materials and the patterning that details the upper. The shoe launches in two different colorway with the option of...
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Regal Tonal Lifestyle Sneakers

New Balance introduces a new tonal iteration of the notable 990v5 sneaker model for the season, taking on a more regal angle. The latest palette is rooted in deep black and gold details for an elevated look for the season. Just in time for the Autumn season, the shoe is...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
SPY

The Best Nike Sneakers To Buy in 2021

Table of Contents The Icons The Performance Shoes The Style Standouts Nike is the most iconic footwear brand in the world — no mean feat considering they were founded well after brands like Adidas, Puma, Converse and New Balance. But the sneaker giant makes an unimaginably wide assortment of shoes, ranging from fashion-forward to performance-minded. The Oregon-based company continues to innovate, dominating sports like basketball, running and tennis, while also putting out some of the most hype-worthy footwear that you wouldn’t dare wear on a basketball court. So, what are the best Nike sneakers? With so many different styles of shoes for different settings, that’s...
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Acid-Wash Vibrant Sneakers

Nike introduces two new colorways to the Dunk High 1985 sneaker model, set to join the Acid Wash series. The collection kicks off with a Yellow Acid Wash colorway followed by an Orange Acid Wash colorway. Both iterations are vibrant in design and palette. The former starts with a black...
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Summery Tonal High-Top Sneakers

Nike introduces a new Laser Orange colorway to adorn the Dunk High sneaker model for the season. It is a refreshing update to the high-top sneakers arriving for the Fall/Winter 2021 season. The shoe has three hues in a vibrant application across the silhouette with the leather making up the upper half of the shoe in the Laser Orange color.
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Stark Golden Tonal Sneakers

Nike introduces a new tonal design to its Dunk Low sneaker model with the new Midas Gold colorway update for the season. The shoe boasts two tones throughout the silhouette and blends together the brand's signature gold color at the base foundation and is detailed with 'Tough Red' as the accents.
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Athlete-Collaborative Zippered Sneakers

Serena Williams recently unveils a laceless iteration of the Air Force 1 alongside Nike with the brand new LXX Zip design model. The shoes are adorned in a summit white color option with tumbled leather making up the upper. It is then marked with a golden zipper right at the forefoot, replacing where the laces rest usually.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SPY

These Are the Best Winter Sneakers To Wear in 2021

Table of Contents What Makes a Sneaker a Winter Sneaker? The 15 Best Winter Sneakers How To Prep Your Winter Sneaker How To Stop the Stink Just because it’s getting colder doesn’t mean you have to say goodbye to your sneakers. Winter sneakers are a thing, and we’ve found the best winter sneakers to pad out your cold-weather style. You may ask, “what’s the difference between a sneaker and a winter sneaker?” Welp, we’ll tell you. The classic sneaker has a canvas top that sits on a rubber outsole. Perfect for warm weather. Think about those times you walked around in rain, snow, slush or...
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Optimistically Designed Golden Sneakers

Nike continues to grow its Go The Extra Smile collection with the addition of a special Air Max 90 sneaker model to the roster. It blends together golden hues for an optimistic design language all across the upper. It is made from a blend of materials kicking off with leather, mesh, and suede.
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Denim Casual Lifestyle Sneakers

Vans introduces a new series of denim sneakers designed for the season, spotlighting two signature silhouettes. It kicks off with the Vans Authentic LX and followed by the Style 24 silhouette. The shoes are constructed using denim materials across the upper. The first of the two is slightly more playful...
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy