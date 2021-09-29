CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Acid Pads Should be the Hero Product of Your Beauty Arsenal

By Zoe Schaeffer
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery so often a beauty discovery is shared in a whispered tone among friends, launching the product into need-it-now status. A few weeks ago, at the Brentwood studio of celebrity aesthetician Vanessa Hernandez, I was given a few samples of her brand new version of the brightening discs and told that they would impart an unparalleled morning glow almost after immediate use. As a beauty writer (and someone who also struggles with melasma), my curiosity about the pre-soaked pads was piqued. I needed to know more about these exfoliating pads, so I spoke with Hernandez about how her first product launch can help achieve your skin-care goals.

