Boys Varsity Cross Country finishes 6th place at HCC Championships; JV finishes 5th

Port tied for 5th with Nicolet, a significant jump from previous years where we placed last. In the past, we typically scored 25-28 points, but this year we scored double with 52 points. We improved our average placing from 6.2 to 4.5. Last year, our highest placing relays were a 4th and a 5th. This year, we placed 2nd in two relays and the 400 Free Relay was only 1.5 seconds from first place. Both the 200 and 400 free relays set PR’s. The 200 Free relay edged out 3rd place by 1 tenth with a best time of 1:48.89, team members Sophomore Grace Linstroth, Junior Maddi Klein, Junior Eva Perez and Junior Emma Huber. The 400 Free relay got even closer to breaking 4 minutes with a time of 4:01.75, team members Huber, Klein, Junior Abbey Lotz and Junior Audyn Setzer. We were a combined 2 minutes and 50 seconds faster than last year (avg. 21 seconds faster per relay). Swimmers/Divers of the Meet were awarded to Juniors Natalie Wells and Eva Perez. The girls continue to impress us with their hard work and motivation to improve! It’s very exciting to be “in the mix” with other tough teams in our conference.

CEDARBURG, WI ・ 10 DAYS AGO