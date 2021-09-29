Boys Varsity Cross Country finishes 6th place at HCC Championships; JV finishes 5th
The boys varsity cross country team finished in 6th place in the HCC championships against some outstanding competition. The Shamrocks tied Franklin Central, but lost on the 6th person tiebreaker. Senior Kai Connor led the way for the Shamrocks with his Conference runner-up finish. Senior Josh Barnett and junior Sam Hinds finished as Westfield’s 2nd and 3rd runners, finishing 19th and 25th respectively. Senior Garrett Mowry made his long anticipated debut after injury issues, running one of the best times of his career and finishing as Westfield’s 4th runner. Senior Max Woehler rounded out the scoring. Sophomore Jack Loiselle earned a PR for the first time since the first meet of the season.westfieldathletics.com
