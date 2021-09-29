How to Change the Touch Keyboard Size on Windows 11 Systems

The aviation industry has been around since 1914. It wouldn’t be accurate to say the industry hasn’t evolved; the aircraft has, and so have the interiors. But certain aspects remain practically unchanged such as the windows, the seat layouts, and the basic experience though incredibly luxe and enjoyable, hasn’t changed drastically until now! No one expects to see a windowless aircraft when boarding a flight, and they don’t expect it to ‘not look like a regular aircraft.’ This element of surprise is what aviation innovators Rosen Aviation are banking on with their technology-heavy concept called The Maverick Project. True to its name, the airplane cabin design completely metamorphoses into an example from the future. Lee Clark, Rosen’s senior VP for strategy, tells CNN, “The Maverick Project originated because the industry at large is somewhat lagging behind the domestic, residential, and automotive worlds.” Let’s take a closer look at the futuristic renderings to get an idea of how the future of the aviation industry may unfold:

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 14 DAYS AGO