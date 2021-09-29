Creating a smart digital ID process for your business and your clients
As bank technology and tools to prevent fraud become more sophisticated, so too do the fraudsters attempting to break through carefully crafted systems. Banks need to constantly evolve to stay on top of the latest fraud prevention trends, while also balancing the needs of customers who want reasonably easy access to their data and accounts. As one survey respondent notes, "We believe that identity verification and a seamless customer experience can go hand in hand. For greater certainty in a digital world, you can now leverage robust data and predictive analytics."www.americanbanker.com
