Hawkins County, TN

'Time for answers': John Walsh to cover Summer Wells case

By Caitlyn Shelton
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — "In Pursuit with John Walsh" plans to cover the Summer Wells case on Investigation Discovery Wednesday night. "Every single week we profile missing children across the country in our program. Tomorrow night we are hoping for answers in the mysterious case surrounding missing 5-year-old Summer Wells who vanished earlier this summer from Tennessee. It's really time for answers and we hope someone is brave enough to finally come forward," the show posted to Facebook on Tuesday.

