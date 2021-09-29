Salisbury man sentenced to 14 years for narcotics, handgun possession

SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury man will spend 14 years behind bars on drug and firearm charges. Earlier this week, Detrick Butler pleaded guilty to one count of possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute, one count of possession of oxycodone with the intent to distribute, and one count of possession of a handgun by a prohibited person. Butler’s plea was accepted, and the judge sentenced him to 29 years behind bars with all but 14 suspended.