CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

William and Kate try ‘culture shock’ event and handle tarantula during uni visit

By Video
newschain
newschain
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SQXdo_0cBluwSt00
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge talk to medical students during a tour of the university (Chris Jackson/PA) (PA Wire)

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were plunged into a “culture shock” in Londonderry as they sampled an initiative to welcome international students.

William and Kate were quizzed on how to pronounce Irish names and learned some of the city’s colloquial phrases which have become world famous thanks to the hit TV show Derry Girls.

The duchess also showed her fearlessness by handling a tarantula.

It came during a visit to the Ulster University, where they met the first cohort of students at the new medical school as well as the first year group on the new paramedic science honours programme at the Magee campus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bjm72_0cBluwSt00
The Duchess of Cambridge handled a tarantula called Charlotte during the visit (Chris Jackson/PA) (PA Wire)

Crowds of students turned out to see the royal visitors on Wednesday morning, watching on as they took an interest in a display of animals organised by local mobile zoo company KidzFarm, which regularly comes to the campus to help students deal with mental health and anxiety issues.

As well as rabbits and goats, there were also some wilder species.

William handled a snake, describing it as “very cool” and adding: “George is obsessed with snakes, he’s going to be so upset he missed this.

Kate then asked to hold the tarantula, asking what its name is.

Told she is called Charlotte – the same as the royal couple’s daughter, Kate laughed: “Is she really?”

As Charlotte started moving up Kate’s hand, William joked that the spider was animated by his wife’s outfit – a purple trousersuit by Emilia Wickstead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DhnHr_0cBluwSt00
William said his snake-obsessed son Prince George would be upset he missed the encounter (Chris Jackson/PA) (PA Wire)

“Maybe she’s not so keen on purple, or she maybe thinks you’re a flower,” he said.

Next, fortifying shots of whiskey and half-pints of Guinness were on offer for the couple at the students’ union, before they were plunged into the culture shock event which is designed to introduce new students to Northern Ireland.

One student jokingly asked whether the drinks were intended as the hair of the dog following the couple’s attendance at the James Bond premiere in London the previous night, to which William responded: “Ah, there was no drink last night unfortunately.”

The couple were shown names such as Aoife, Aine, Cathal and Daithi on a laptop screen at a students’ union, before the phonetic pronunciation was revealed, listening carefully and repeating.

“I’m going to have another drink, I’m not doing very well at this,” joked William.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YAGMf_0cBluwSt00
The visit also saw the couple enjoy some whiskey and Guinness in the students’ union (Chris Jackson/PA) (PA Wire)

They also tucked into a range of local food, including wheaten bread, a brown soda bread made with wheat flour, and “Tayto crisps” potato chips.

Next was a lesson on the local expressions, including, “Give us a juke at that”, “Let’s head out for a wee dander”, and “This is pure wick, so it is” and “alright mucker”.

However not all were unfamiliar, William said, adding he would use the word “mucker” a lot from his days in the military.

Before leaving, the couple joined a group of students playing traditional instruments.

Student union president Owen McClaskey and nursing student Abigail McGarvey hosted the couple during the visit.

Mr McClaskey said the visit had gone “great”, while Ms McGarvey said it had been an “incredible” experience to welcome the couple.

“They got a sample of Irish music, Irish names and really got stuck into it, as well as a wee Guinness, I think if there was another two hours in this tour, they would have stayed,” Mr McClaskey added.

Comments / 0

Related
goodhousekeeping.com

The Duchess of Cambridge looks stunning in a white ensemble for gallery event

The Duchess of Cambridge looked stunning in a chic white ensemble at an event for her photography project, Hold Still. Kate partnered with the National Portrait Gallery to bring together a collection of images illustrating the pandemic. Hold Still featured moving images of health-workers battling the pandemic, grandparents greeting children...
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

It’s a Double Date! Kate, William, Charles & Camilla Are Set to Walk Red Carpet Together at James Bond Premiere

Two things we love the most: royals on the red carpet and James Bond. The fact that the two are set to combine at the Royal Albert Hall next week? We can’t wait. Here’s the scoop: On September 28, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles will unite for a double date as the guests of honor for the U.K. premiere of the long-delayed James Bond film No Time to Die. Not only that, they’re set to meet (and fingers crossed, sip martinis with) James Bond himself aka the one, the only Daniel Craig. (As a reminder, this film—the 25th in the franchise—marks his final time playing Bond on screen.)
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Culture Shock#Tarantula#Uni#The Visit#Uk#Irish#The Ulster University#Kidzfarm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Science
ETOnline.com

Prince William and Kate Middleton Among Royals at James Bond Premiere

The royals came out in style for the London world premiere of the latest James Bond film No Time to Die. Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, were all in attendance at the star-studded premiere at Royal Albert Hall. Kate wowed in a gold, glittery floor...
CELEBRITIES
wmagazine.com

Kate and William Meet Charlotte the Tarantula Just a Day After Bond Premiere

Kate Middleton and Prince William spent some quality time with Charlotte on Wednesday during a trip to Northern Ireland. No, they didn’t bring their six-year-old daughter along with them, Middleton had the pleasure of meeting a tarantula named Charlotte, and she seemed to thoroughly enjoy her new fuzzy friend. The royal couple engaged with the spider, as well as a snake, during their first post-pandemic trip together—a jaunt to Derry-Londonderry where they met with locals and students at the Ulster University Magee Campus.
PETS
Hello Magazine

Prince William's secret outing as Kate Middleton dazzles at reception

The Duke of Cambridge enjoyed an evening out as his wife Kate hosted a reception at St James's Palace on Wednesday. Prince William was among the crowd watching his beloved football team Aston Villa play Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the third round of the Carabao Cup. The father-of-three looked...
CELEBRITIES
WBAL Radio

Prince William, Kate release job listing for a personal assistant

(LONDON) -- Prince William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, are hiring. The Cambridges are searching for a personal assistant to add to their team, according to a new job listing. The full-time position is based at Kensington Palace, where William and Kate live with their three young...
CELEBRITIES
femalefirst.co.uk

Duchess of Cambridge has close encounter with tarantula on royal visit

The Duchess of Cambridge handled a tarantula as she and husband Prince William paid a visit to Northern Ireland on Wednesday (29.09.21). The Duchess of Cambridge handled a tarantula during a visit to Northern Ireland. The 39-year-old royal visited the city of Londonderry on Wednesday (29.09.21) for a trip to...
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Prince William and Kate Middleton Get ﻿Super Sporty During Visit to Derry﻿

Kate Middleton and Prince William started off the week on the red carpet. But on Wednesday, they traded their respective gown and dress pants for some sneakers and joggers. Yesterday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took a trip to Northern Ireland to visit Ulster University’s Magee Campus where they met with some of the nursing students they spoke to virtually earlier this year. The couple shared a handful of snaps from the event on Instagram alongside the caption, “It’s great to be back in Northern Ireland for a day in Derry-Londonderry hearing from young people about how life has been during the pandemic and meeting organizations working across communities.”
SOCCER
Shropshire Star

William and Kate begin Northern Ireland visit by meeting university students

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will try local produce and be taught local expressions by students. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have begun a visit to Northern Ireland. William and Kate arrived in Londonderry for a day-long trip meeting young people and hearing how organisations are engaging across communities, and began by touring Ulster University’s Magee Campus.
U.K.
newschain

newschain

39K+
Followers
95K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy