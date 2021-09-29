The Book of Boba Fett - Premiere Date Announced + Promotional Poster
THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT WILL PREMIERE DECEMBER 29 ON DISNEY+. Get your first look at the key art for the series ahead of its debut later this year. Disney+ announced today that The Book of Boba Fett — the new Lucasfilm series teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian — will premiere on Wednesday, December 29, exclusively on the streaming service. Disney+ also debuted the key art for the series, which you can see for yourself above.www.spoilertv.com
