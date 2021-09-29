Impeach, Impede and Implode
The first 8 months of President Biden have brought a perfect storm of an open southern Border, Afghanistan ignominy, Covid surges and freedom killing mandates, race hustling and racism disguised as critical race theory and anti-racism, climate alarmism on steroids, surging inflation and the destruction of the principle of equal justice, as Antifa and Black Lives Matter rioters and arsonists skate while January 6th “white supremacist insurrectionists “have the book thrown at them.calais.news
