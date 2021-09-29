Local Knights of Columbus 4th Degree Assemble Wins the State of Maine Patriots Award
Maine State 4th Degree Master Duane Belanger (left) of Fort Kent presents the Maine State Patriots Award to Faithful Navigator Tom MacDonald of the St. Croix Assembly #342, Calais, Maine Assemble. The award was presented at a specific exemplification ceremony held in Madawaska, Maine. The 4th Degree is the Patriotic Degree and is the highest degree you can attain in the Knights of Columbus. (Submitted photo)calais.news
Comments / 0