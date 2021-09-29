CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Filling station bosses condemn ‘unacceptable’ abuse of forecourt staff

Vehicles queue for fuel at a petrol station in west London (Dominic Lipinski/PA) (PA Wire)

Petrol station staff are being subjected to “unacceptable” levels of abuse, the industry has warned, despite a continued easing of pressure on the forecourts.

The Petrol Retailers Association (PRA) said its latest survey of its members found just over one-in-four had run dry, down from more than a third on Tuesday.

Ministers said they expected the situation to improve further, with the first troops driving tankers expected to appear on the roads “in the next couple of days”.

But despite the appeals to the motorists to fill up as normal, PRA executive director Gordon Balmer said forecourt staff were being subjected to a “high level” of both physical and verbal abuse from frustrated motorists.

“There are encouraging signs that the crisis at the pumps is easing, with forecourts reporting that they are taking further deliveries of fuel,” he said.

“However, we are extremely disappointed to hear many forecourt staff are experiencing a high level of both verbal and physical abuse, which is completely unacceptable.”

His warning comes amid reports of fights breaking out on forecourts with, in one case, footage appearing on social media of a man wielding a knife, as tempers boiled over during the long waits to fill up.

Earlier, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said the situation appeared to be “stabilising” with most people “behaving quite responsibly”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11P5ol_0cBluSBD00
Supplies are still restricted at some filling stations (Dominic Lipinski/PA) (PA Wire)

As well as deploying troops, he said the Government was sending out vehicles from its reserve tanker fleet, driven by civilian drivers, to provide “additional logistical capacity” to the industry.

“It takes, sometimes, a few days to get troops on the ground.

“We have decided to do that.

“I think in the next couple of days you will see some soldiers driving tankers,” he said in a pooled clip for broadcasters.

Altogether 150 military drivers, together with 150 drivers’ mates, have been on standby since Monday to carry out deliveries to filling stations.

It followed reports that a shortage of tanker drivers was threatening supplies, prompted a wave of panic buying, with long queues for petrol and filling stations running dry.

Despite the assurances from ministers, Steve McNamara, general secretary of the Licensed Taxi Drivers Association in London, said there was little sign of the situation improving on the ground.

“Contrary to Boris Johnson’s wish list, it is not getting better,” he told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme.

“The situation is that 25% to 30% of our members were not at work yesterday, and unable get fuel to go to work, and a taxi driver without fuel is unemployed.”

Meanwhile the retail fashion giant Next said shortages would continue to plague the wider economy in the run-up to Christmas unless the Government took action to address the “looming skills crisis”.

It said the shortage of HGV drivers had been “widely predicted for many months” and called on ministers to relax the immigration rules to avoid further shortfalls.

“We anticipate that, without some relaxation of immigration rules, we are likely to experience some degradation in our service in the run-up to Christmas,” it said.

“For the sake of the wider UK economy, we hope that the Government will take a more decisive approach to the looming skills crisis in warehouses, restaurants, hotels, care homes and many seasonal industries.

“A demand-led approach to ensuring the country has the skills it needs is now vital.”

The call came as figures from the Department for Transport showed there was a backlog of more than 56,000 applications for vocational driving licences, including HGV and bus, permits waiting to be processed.

Ministers have blamed the pandemic which led to the cancellation last year of tens of thousands of tests.

Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that measures were being put in to ensure “all parts of our supply chain”, not just petrol, were able to “get through to Christmas and beyond”.

At the same time, however, he said he was not prepared to address labour shortages through “uncontrolled immigration” leading to a “low wage, low skill” economy.

Comments / 0

The Independent

‘No return to school bubbles’ despite 200,000 pupils missing class - but masks could return

Education secretary Nadhim Zahawi said face masks could be made mandatory in England’s schools again – but ruled out a return to the “bubble” system to deal with Covid cases.More than 200,000 pupils were estimated by the government to have missed classes last week due to the coronavirus – up two thirds on the previous week.Mr Zahawi ruled out a return to the “bubbles”, which classes and year groups sent home for ten days if one pupil in a group tests positive for the virus.“I don’t want to return to bubbles,” the minister told Sky News on Thursday. “Because actually you saw...
WORLD
The Independent

EU nationals warned they’ll lose benefits due to lack of settled status – even though they have right to stay

Vulnerable and disabled EU nationals have been warned their welfare benefits will be suspended unless they apply for EU settlement – despite the fact that they already have permission to stay in the UK.Thousands of people face being stripped of their state support within weeks after the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) sent out letters stating that they must apply for post-Brexit immigration status within 28 days or their benefits will “stop”.The Independent has learned that people who already hold settled status have been sent the letter, while some of those who have not yet applied have not received...
HOMELESS
The Independent

Sir Peter Bottomley is absolutely right – MPs need a pay rise

The language was crude and the timing unfortunate but the message was spot on. That, I think, is a fair assessment of Conservative MP Sir Peter Bottomley’s call for politicians to receive a larger salary. Requesting a pay rise for MPs – the nation’s pantomime villains – is never going to make you popular with the public, but the Father of the House, first elected in 1975, has been around far too long to worry about such things. What matters is being right.The headlines have inevitably been colourful – “We NEED a pay rise,” screeched The Express – but it...
POLITICS
