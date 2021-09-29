CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Final Fantasy XIV details the changes coming to high-quality items in patch 6.0

By Eliot Lefebvre
massivelyop.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrafting in Final Fantasy XIV is going to change a fair bit when Endwalker arrives, but maybe you missed the most recent live letter and were a bit confused by the topic of our column this week. No need to worry, though; the official site now has a detailed explanation of exactly what is changing with the removal of high-quality gathered items. When the next expansion comes out, gathering professions will no longer gather high-quality items, vendors will no longer sell them, and enemies will no longer drop them.

