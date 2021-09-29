CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen, Charles and Camilla to meet Covid heroes at Scottish Parliament

 8 days ago
The Queen will be at the Scottish Parliament on Saturday (Christopher Furlong/PA) (PA Wire)

The Queen the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall are to meet heroes from across Scotland who have been recognised for their contribution to communities during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The monarch, 95, is attending the opening ceremony of the sixth session of the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh on Saturday, with Charles and Camilla, who are known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay in Scotland.

She will address MSPs at Holyrood and afterwards meet those who have made a positive difference to the lives of others during the coronavirus crisis at a special reception in the main hall.

The Queen giving a speech to MSPs in 2019 to mark the 20th anniversary of devolution (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Archive)

The Queen, who has been on her annual break at Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, will meet party and parliamentary leaders in the garden lobby ahead of the ceremony in the debating chamber.

Buckingham Palace said the Mace and the Crown of Scotland would be carried into the chamber in procession to a fanfare sounded by the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

Opening remarks will be given by the Presiding Officer and followed by the Queen’s address to Parliament.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will then address the chamber.

Afterwards, the Queen, Charles and Camilla will be introduced to those recognised by MSPs for the part they have played, locally and nationally, during the pandemic.

The last Scottish Parliament opening ceremony took place in 2016.

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent

What happens when the Queen dies? Plans revealed in new report

The day that Queen Elizabeth II dies will elicit a series of carefully constructed plans that have been in place since the 1960s in a process dubbed “Operation London Bridge”.While the vague outline of plans have been understood for some time, a new report details the specifics of how protocol will play out in the hours and days following the monarch’s death.The Queen is 95 years old and is currently in good health. However, preparation for the handling of the passing of a head of state, particularly when it comes to notifying key public figures and the public, must be...
CELEBRITIES
Reuters

Meet the 81-year-old climbing Scottish mountains for his sick wife

BALLACHULISH, Scotland (Reuters) -At the windswept summit of Buachaille Etive Mòr, a Scottish peak more than 1,020 metres (3,350 ft) above sea level, 81-year-old Nick Gardner stops to gaze down at the rugged peaks, lochs and valleys visible through the drifting clouds. “It’s so exciting every time I still feel...
LIFESTYLE
Shropshire Star

Parts of bills passed by Scottish Parliament ‘must have further consideration’

Judges were asked to consider whether the laws could give Scottish courts ‘unparalleled’ powers to strike down legislation from the UK Parliament. Parts of two bills passed by the Scottish Parliament must receive “further consideration”, Supreme Court justices have ruled. Judges said on Wednesday that sections of the United Nations...
WORLD
ohmymag.co.uk

Royal Family: This is why Prince George will never become king

Novelist Hilary Mantel discussed with The Times her vision of what's to come for the British monarchy, including why she thinks Prince George will never be crowned king. Although technically speaking, Prince George would be third in line as heir apparent of Queen Elizabeth II who is the sovereign, Mantel believes this scenario has very little chances of happening.
CELEBRITIES
