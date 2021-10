SEABROOK, NH (CBS) – It’s a form of concrete degradation sometimes called concrete cancer and one nuclear watch dog group says several structures at Seabrook Nuclear Power Plant have it. “Seabrook is the first U.S. reactor known to have the problem,” said Natalie Hildt Treat, Executive Director at C-10 Research and Education Foundation. The plant and the NRC, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, have been monitoring the concern for years. Just recently federal regulators found the cracking concrete has grown. Hildt Treat calls it slow moving, “but definitely progressing.” The NRC says it’s one structure, limited and there’s plenty of time to fix it....

SEABROOK, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO