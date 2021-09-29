As Yields Rise, Lever Up on Falling Bond Prices With TYO
Rising yields are roiling the stock market indexes with heavy volatility, but traders can counter the move with the Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares (TYO). According to a CNBC report, more volatility could be ahead for the stock market. Big tech in particular took the brunt of the blow with the Nasdaq Composite Index falling close to 3%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost over 500 points in Tuesday’s trading session.www.etftrends.com
