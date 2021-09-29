As Yields Rise, Lever Up on Falling Bond Prices With TYO

The broad equity markets continue to see an increased level of volatility, driven by technology-related securities. While the S&P 500 is in a bullish Market State, it is seeing an increased range of fluctuation, which it has not seen in several months. This increased range of fluctuation is partially due to the S&P 500’s heavy tilt towards technology-related securities and the health care sector. In fact, the S&P 500 has a 55% weighting in technology, communications, and health care. Any increased fluctuation in those sectors, which is the current case, will continue to be the cause of more volatility.

