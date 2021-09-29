CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
As Yields Rise, Lever Up on Falling Bond Prices With TYO

By Ben Hernandez
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRising yields are roiling the stock market indexes with heavy volatility, but traders can counter the move with the Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares (TYO). According to a CNBC report, more volatility could be ahead for the stock market. Big tech in particular took the brunt of the blow with the Nasdaq Composite Index falling close to 3%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost over 500 points in Tuesday’s trading session.

