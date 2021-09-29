CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Daniel Craig to play Shakespeare’s Macbeth on Broadway

By Video
newschain
newschain
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BQ9kn_0cBltLHZ00
Daniel Craig (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Wire)

Daniel Craig has his next project lined up and its also got plenty of blood being spilled.

Craig, who has made his final appearance as James Bond, will return to Broadway in 2022 as Macbeth in a revival of William Shakespeare’s tragedy, with Ruth Negga making her Broadway debut playing Lady Macbeth.

Macbeth will play the Lyceum Theatre starting March 29 2022, with an opening set for April 28.

Tony Award-winner Sam Gold will direct.

Barbara Broccoli, who produces the James Bond films with her brother, is a producer of Macbeth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bpraA_0cBltLHZ00
Ruth Negga will play Lady Macbeth (Maxwell Photography/PA) (PA Media)

Craig was last on Broadway in a 2013 revival of Harold Pinter’s Betrayal opposite his wife, Rachel Weisz, and directed by Mike Nichols.

Craig also starred opposite Hugh Jackman in 2009’s A Steady Rain.

Gold directed Craig in a 2016 off-Broadway production of Othello alongside David Oyelowo.

Negga, whose film credits include Loving and World War Z, started her career in the theatre, and in 2020, made her New York City theatrical debut in the titular role of Hamlet.

It will mark the second high-profile Macbeth after Joel Coen’s Shakespeare adaptation The Tragedy Of Macbeth, starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand.

That film will be released in theatres December 25 and on Apple TV+ on January 14.

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Daniel Craig's unconventional wedding to Rachel Weisz revealed

Rachel Avery Daniel Craig wedding: James Bond star Daniel is married to Rachel Weisz – and their 2011 wedding day just might surprise you. While Daniel Craig may be stepping down from the James Bond franchise, he is still very much committed to his wife Rachel Weisz, whom he has been married to since 2011.
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

Why Exactly Is Daniel Craig Leaving James Bond After 'No Time To Die'?

James Bond will never be the same once the credits role on the next 007 movie, No Time To Die, because it's Daniel Craig's last appearance as the famous British spy. It's been known for a while that Craig would be hanging up his license to kill after this Bond film, but what has he said about his departure from the franchise?
MOVIES
The Independent

Daniel Craig attended No Time To Die premiere with daughter Ella

Daniel Craig attended the premiere of his fifth and final James Bond film, No Time To Die, with his daughter.The actor arrived at the Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday 28 September with his eldest child, 29-year-old actor Ella Loudon.Craig wore a pink velvet dinner jacket from London-based haberdashery The Anderson & Sheppard. He paired the statement piece with a crisp white shirt, black bow tie and black trousers.Posing for the cameras alongside her father, Loudon cut a smart figure in an ivory silk shirt, black blazer and trousers, and a blue Fabergé pendant. Her blonde hair was swept back into...
CELEBRITIES
GoldDerby

Denzel Washington on the ‘fascinating journey’ to playing Macbeth

“The Tragedy of Macbeth” doesn’t open for more than two months, but the A24 and Apple TV+ drama has already generated some of the best reviews ever for Denzel Washington. The two-time Oscar winner and eight-time nominee plays Macbeth in the Joel Coen film, a role that Washington said completed a “fascinating journey” for him decades after graduating from Fordham University in 1977. “I went to school a thousand feet from here and played Othello at 20, and I didn’t know what I was doing,” Washington joked at the New York Film Festival last month when “The Tragedy of Macbeth” had...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hugh Jackman
Person
Rachel Weisz
Person
Frances Mcdormand
Person
William Shakespeare
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
Denzel Washington
Person
David Oyelowo
Person
Barbara Broccoli
Person
Joel Coen
Person
Mike Nichols
Person
Ruth Negga
Person
Harold Pinter
Person
Shakespeare
Variety

Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand Bring Joel Coen’s ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ to the Oscars Race

The early days of awards season bring buzz and promise, but they also mean it’s time for studios to develop strategy and brainstorm opportunities to strike. With the Toronto International Film Festival handing out its prestigious People’s Choice prize to Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast,” the Focus Features drama has the authority to declare itself the best picture front-runner for this awards season — but holding on to the throne won’t be easy. Speaking of thrones, Joel Coen’s adaptation of “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” his first solo directorial helm without his brother Ethan in years, played like gangbusters at the Sept. 24 opening night...
MOVIES
Thrillist

Denzel Washington Makes Shakespeare Scary in 'The Tragedy of Macbeth'

From the very first frame of Joel Coen's The Tragedy of Macbeth, the A24 and Apple TV+ production which opens the 2021 New York Film Festival tonight, there is a sense that this production is deeply haunted. Macbeth has always been the most mystical of Shakespeare's tragedies, but Coen and his cast, led by Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand, capitalize on the eeriness in the text by mashing up theatrical and cinematic language.
MOVIES
Daily Iberian

Daniel Craig's James Bond reservations

Daniel Craig only agreed to play James Bond if he could be involved in "every part of the process". The 53-year-old actor - who will be making his fifth and final appearance as Ian Fleming's fictional British spy in 'No Time To Die' - took some "persuading" to take on the iconic role, because he knew it would change his life forever.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Bond should not be played by a woman, says Daniel Craig

Bond actor Daniel Craig has said the popular spy should not be played by a woman, as rumours continue to circulate over who will succeed him as the next 007. Craig, who is due to make his final appearance as the character in No Time To Die next month, made the comments in an interview with Radio Times ahead of the film's release.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadway#Othello#Apple Tv
arcamax.com

Daniel Craig to star alongside Ruth Negga in Macbeth

Daniel Craig is set to star alongside Ruth Negga in a Broadway production of 'Macbeth'. The 53-year-old actor and Ruth, 39, will appear in a new adaptation of the Shakespearean tragedy. Barbara Broccoli - the James Bond producer who is reuniting with Daniel for the production - said: "Daniel is...
MOVIES
signalscv.com

No Time to Die free streaming: How to Watch Daniel Craig movie online?

Daniel Craig is putting on the dinner jacket one last time, and as ever, the action is shaken and stirred. Daniel Craig. He’s back for the final time as superspy James Bond in No Time to Die, the 25th 007 film. For a while, the British actor made it sound like he wouldn’t put on Bond’s dinner jacket for a fifth time, so savor this one, fans. Here’s what to know about the upcoming movie.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
digitalspy.com

No Time to Die ending explained: How Daniel Craig exits as James Bond

No Time to Die ending spoilers ahead. It looked to be the movie that would never arrive, but No Time to Die has finally been released in cinemas to bring Daniel Craig's James Bond era to an end. The new movie was kept under lock and key (relatively speaking) until...
MOVIES
Variety

Daniel Craig Bids Farewell to Bond and Hello to a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Even after 15 years as the head of one of the biggest franchises ever, Daniel Craig can still find himself surprised. As his final bow as Bond approaches, with “No Time to Die” hitting U.S. theaters on Oct. 8 after nearly two years of delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Craig will also be receiving another iconic honor: a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 6. “The idea that my name will be alongside those of so many actors who have inspired me during my life is really quite incomprehensible and not something I could...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

James Bond Casting Director Recalls Blowback After Hiring Daniel Craig: ‘I Felt Sorry for Him’

Debbie McWilliams might not be a household name, but her work as a casting director has shaped the legendary James Bond franchise for three decades now. McWilliams is the casting director responsible for hiring Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig. With Craig exiting the 007 franchise after the upcoming “No Time to Die,” McWilliams joined Entertainment Weekly to reflect on the actor’s casting ahead of his Bond debut, “Casino Royale.” The casting director said she “felt sorry” for Craig after his casting led to extreme blowback from press who thought Craig didn’t fit the part of Bond. “It was unbelievably...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

No Time To Die Reactions Are In, Here’s What People Are Saying About Daniel Craig’s Final James Bond Movie

Well, folks, the end of an era is almost upon us. In 2006, Daniel Craig succeeded Pierce Brosnan as the cinematic James Bond for Casino Royale, and went on to reprise the role in 2008’s Quantum of Solace, 2012’s Skyfall and 2015’s Spectre. Now, after being delayed for a year and a half, Craig’s final Bond outing, No Time to Die, is over a week away from being released domestically. However, some folks have already gotten to see the latest James Bond movie, and are now sharing their reactions to it online.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

James Bond Betting Odds Say Tom Hardy Is Most Likely To Be Next 007

In just a few weeks, No Time To Die finally, finally, enter theaters, meaning we’re about to witness the last ever movie starring Daniel Craig as James Bond. The fervent interest in who’s going to replace him as 007 is reaching fever pitch, then, with the odds-on favorites to succeed him in the role of the super-spy changing all the time. According to the latest betting odds, though, Venom: Let There Be Carnage star Tom Hardy is once again the top choice.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Every Man Who Has Been Rumored to Take Over as the Next James Bond: Regé-Jean Page, Sam Heughan, Idris Elba and More

Who will it be? Daniel Craig will say goodbye to James Bond after the premiere of No Time to Die in September 2021 — and fans have questions about the next actor in line. Craig originally suited up for the character in 2006, appearing in five films since then as the British secret agent. The Knives Out star followed in the footsteps of Barry Nelson, Sean Connery, Bob Simmons, David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton and Pierce Brosnan to portray Ian Fleming’s character.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

newschain

39K+
Followers
95K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy