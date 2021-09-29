CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Daniel Craig & Ruth Negga to Star in Macbeth on Broadway in 2022

Broadway.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSomething wicked this way comes. Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga are heading to Broadway in a new production of Shakespeare's Macbeth. Directed by Tony winner Sam Gold, the revival will begin performances on March 29, 2022 and officially open on April 28 at Broadway's Lyceum Theatre. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

www.broadway.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Daniel Craig's unconventional wedding to Rachel Weisz revealed

Rachel Avery Daniel Craig wedding: James Bond star Daniel is married to Rachel Weisz – and their 2011 wedding day just might surprise you. While Daniel Craig may be stepping down from the James Bond franchise, he is still very much committed to his wife Rachel Weisz, whom he has been married to since 2011.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Regina King, Idris Elba, Jay-Z Open London Film Festival With “Revolutionary” Western ‘The Harder They Fall’

After a pandemic-impacted year where the BFI London Film Festival was, like so many others, forced to scale back much of its offerings with very limited in-person events and almost zero international guests, Wednesday night saw the U.K.’s biggest cinema event roar back to life. The Royal Festival Hall, on the banks of the River Thames and a new setting after the festival shifted from its traditional base in Leicester Square, was the location for the grand 2021 revival and where Regina King, Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors, Regé-Jean Page, Ted Sarandos, Jay-Z and, according to reports (she ducked the photographers), Beyoncé,...
MOVIES
Newsweek

Why Exactly Is Daniel Craig Leaving James Bond After 'No Time To Die'?

James Bond will never be the same once the credits role on the next 007 movie, No Time To Die, because it's Daniel Craig's last appearance as the famous British spy. It's been known for a while that Craig would be hanging up his license to kill after this Bond film, but what has he said about his departure from the franchise?
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hugh Jackman
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
Rian Johnson
Person
David Oyelowo
Person
Ruth Negga
Person
Harold Pinter
Person
Shakespeare
The Independent

Daniel Craig attended No Time To Die premiere with daughter Ella

Daniel Craig attended the premiere of his fifth and final James Bond film, No Time To Die, with his daughter.The actor arrived at the Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday 28 September with his eldest child, 29-year-old actor Ella Loudon.Craig wore a pink velvet dinner jacket from London-based haberdashery The Anderson & Sheppard. He paired the statement piece with a crisp white shirt, black bow tie and black trousers.Posing for the cameras alongside her father, Loudon cut a smart figure in an ivory silk shirt, black blazer and trousers, and a blue Fabergé pendant. Her blonde hair was swept back into...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand Bring Joel Coen’s ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ to the Oscars Race

The early days of awards season bring buzz and promise, but they also mean it’s time for studios to develop strategy and brainstorm opportunities to strike. With the Toronto International Film Festival handing out its prestigious People’s Choice prize to Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast,” the Focus Features drama has the authority to declare itself the best picture front-runner for this awards season — but holding on to the throne won’t be easy. Speaking of thrones, Joel Coen’s adaptation of “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” his first solo directorial helm without his brother Ethan in years, played like gangbusters at the Sept. 24 opening night...
MOVIES
GoldDerby

Denzel Washington on the ‘fascinating journey’ to playing Macbeth

“The Tragedy of Macbeth” doesn’t open for more than two months, but the A24 and Apple TV+ drama has already generated some of the best reviews ever for Denzel Washington. The two-time Oscar winner and eight-time nominee plays Macbeth in the Joel Coen film, a role that Washington said completed a “fascinating journey” for him decades after graduating from Fordham University in 1977. “I went to school a thousand feet from here and played Othello at 20, and I didn’t know what I was doing,” Washington joked at the New York Film Festival last month when “The Tragedy of Macbeth” had...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadway#Golden Globe#Casino Royale#The Royal Court
d1softballnews.com

Daniel Craig, from James Bond to Shakespeare: it will be Macbeth in the theater

Having left 007, the British actor will play the lead role in the famous tragedy of the Bard, in a show staged for 15 weeks starting in spring 2022. From James Bond to Macbeth: triple jump with double twist and a half for Daniel Craig, who in the aftermath of the London preview of No Time To Die, his latest appearance as 007, is ready to dive into a completely different role. It will be Macbeth in a new edition of Shakespeare’s tragedy produced by Barbara Broccoli, the historical producer of the James Bond franchise. The drama will run for 15 weeks at London’s Lyceum Theater in spring 2022.
MOVIES
Broadway.com

Ramin Karimloo, Jane Lynch and Jared Grimes to Join Beanie Feldstein in Funny Girl on Broadway

(Photos courtesy of Polk & Co.) Hey, Mr. Arnstein! Tony and Olivier Award nominee Ramin Karimloo, five-time Emmy winner Jane Lynch and quadruple threat Jared Grimes are set to star in the first-ever Broadway revival of Funny Girl alongside the previously announced Beanie Feldstein, who will lead the musical as Fanny Brice. The production, directed by Michael Mayer, will begin performances on March 26, 2022 and officially open on April 24, 2022 at Broadway’s August Wilson Theatre.
MOVIES
Broadway.com

Catch Up with Waitress’ Drew Gehling, Hamilton Star Miguel Cervantes & More on The Broadway Show

Charlie Cooper & Drew Gehling on "The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal" Before The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationwide this weekend, we're offering a first look at the episode. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Fadal, this episode will air in New York City on October 10 at 6:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Movies
nbcboston.com

Daniel Craig to Receive Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Daniel Craig, who has portrayed James Bond in five "007" films, including the soon-to-be-released "No Time to Die," will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next week. Craig's star -- the 2,704th on the Walk of Fame -- will be dedicated at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at 7007...
CELEBRITIES
Broadway.com

Killing Eve Emmy Winner Jodie Comer to Make West End Debut in Prima Facie

Killing Eve Emmy winner Jodie Comer will make her West End debut in the U.K. premiere of Suzie Miller’s Prima Facie. Comer will star as Tessa in the solo show, directed by Justin Martin. The production will begin performances on April 15, 2022 at the Harold Pinter Theatre and open on April 27.
MOVIES
Broadway.com

See Tick, Tick... BOOM! Trailer and Hear Star Andrew Garfield Sing '30/90'

Andrew Garfield in "Tick, Tick.. BOOM!" The trailer for Tick, Tick... BOOM! is here. The film adaptation of the Rent mastermind Jonathan Larson's Tick, Tick…BOOM!, helmed by Tony winner Lin-Manuel Miranda in his directorial debut, written by Dear Evan Hansen Tony-winning scribe Steven Levenson and starring Tony winner Andrew Garfield, centers on a promising young theater composer on the cusp of his 30th birthday as he navigates love, friendship, and the pressures of life as an artist in New York City. In addition to Garfield, the movie features a cast full of stage names: Robin De Jesús, Joshua Henry, Mj Rodriguez, Bradley Whitford, Tariq Trotter, Alexandra Shipp, Tony winner Judith Light and Vanessa Hudgens. Tick, Tick... BOOM! will be in select theaters on November 12 and on Netflix beginning on November 19. The extended trailer dropped on October 4, as did a single from the movie, Garfield's rendition of "30/90." Watch the moving trailer below.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ComicBook

Daniel Craig Reveals How He Landed His Star Wars: The Force Awakens Role

As some Star Wars fans may already know, James Bond star Daniel Craig stealthily sneaked into 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens in a cameo role as a Stormtrooper. Craig's involvement in the film surprised anyone who saw his name in the credits. Notably, Craig's voice while playing the First Order Stormtrooper didn't sound like the one fans would have expected. In a new interview, Craig revealed how his Star Wars role came about. He reveals that he plain asked for the bit role when he heard that one of his colleagues on SPECTRE was involved with the other film.
MOVIES
Broadway.com

Savion Glover and Tony Goldwyn to Co-Direct Pal Joey on Broadway

(Photos by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com) Pal Joey, the Richard Rodgers, John O’Hara and Lorenz Hart classic musical, will get a reimagined Broadway revival next season. Richard LaGravenese, known for writing the films The Fisher King,The Bridges of Madison County, Behind the Candelabra and more, brings a rewritten book to the musical. Tony Goldwyn and Tony winner Savion Glover will co-direct with Glover serving as choreographer.
ENTERTAINMENT
Broadway.com

Silver Linings Playbook

Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper in "Silver Linings Playbook" Silver Linings Playbook is coming to the stage! According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tony-winning producer James D. Stern has acquired the rights to adapt the 2012 award-winning film into a musical theater production and is aiming to bring it to Broadway.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy