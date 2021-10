Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. That little corner in your home with the huge window is begging for a green addition. There are many popular houseplants that are able to grow several feet tall, turning your space into an oxygen-filled oasis. "Before bringing a plant into your home, it's important to keep in mind its lighting and watering needs so that you can place it in a room where it will thrive," advises Paris Lalicata, the plant education coordinator at The Sill. If you're ready to take the plunge and become a plant parent, here are five statement-making varieties to consider that range in terms of care, upkeep, and light preferences.

GARDENING ・ 9 DAYS AGO